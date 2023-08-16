GROVE CITY
• Men's and Women's Golf – The Grove City College women's and men's golf teams recently released the fall portion of their respective 2023-24 schedules as both programs will again have a split schedule over the fall and spring semesters.
The women's team will compete in six events this fall while the men are scheduled to compete in eight fall tournaments.
Both teams will begin the fall season at the Geneva Invitational, which will be held Sept. 5 at Connoquenessing Country Club in Ellwood City. The women's team then returns to action six days later at the Thiel Invitational, held at Avalon Buhl Golf Course in Hermitage.
Grove City's women's team will then have its first Saturday event of the season Sept. 16 as the Wolverines compete in the Franciscan Invitational. That event will be held at Steubenville Country Club.
Grove City resumes action with its annual home Fall Invitational, scheduled for Sept. 28 at Grove City Country Club. Eight days later, Grove City concludes the regular season portion of the fall schedule at the Westminster Invitational. The Oct. 6 event will start at 12:30 p.m. at Avalon Field Club in New Castle.
The Wolverines will then compete in the Presidents' Athletic Conference Fall Championships Oct. 16-17 at Squaw Creek in Vienna, Ohio.
After opening at the Geneva Invitational, the Grove City men's golf squad will host its annual Fall Invitational at Grove City Country Club on Sept. 14. Five days later, the Wolverines will travel to Oglebay in Wheeling, W.Va., for the Bethany Invitational.
Grove City will compete in the first of three multi-day events in the fall Sept. 24-25 as the Wolverines head to Meadville Country Club for the Allegheny Invitational.
The Wolverines return to action Oct. 2 by competing in the La Roche Invitational at Wildwood Country Club in Allison Park. Grove City caps that week with its second two-day tournament of the season, the Mercyhurst Invitational at Lake View Country Club in Erie. That event will be held Oct. 6-7.
Grove City's final tuneup for the conference tournament will be Oct. 9 at the Westminster Invitational in New Castle.
The Presidents' Athletic Conference Fall Championships will be held Oct. 16-17 at Avalon Lakes Golf Course in Warren, Ohio.
The spring 2024 schedules for each team will be confirmed following the conclusion of the fall season.
THIEL
• Cheerleading – The Thiel College cheer team earned a Silver Bid to the National Cheerleading Association (NCA) College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida, Wednesday at the NCA College Summer Camp hosted by Gannon University.
The Tomcats competed in the 45 second timeout rally division, which earned them a bid to Nationals.
Last year, the Tomcats won the NCA National Championship in the Cheer Spirit Rally Open division with a two-day score of 82.0. It was the Tomcats first national title in just their second NCA College Nationals appearance.
Coached by Randall Burnett, the Tomcats went undefeated in 2023.
Led by their three captains Alexa Horton, Sydney Linhart, and Kaitlyn Schmidt, along with two seniors Mikala Wyss and Emma Galiardi, the Tomcats will look to repeat as National Champions in 2024.
