GROVE CITY
• Women’s Lacrosse – The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) recognized Grove City College sophomore defender Sarah Jackson as a Second Team All-Boardwalk Region selection Wednesday afternoon. She is the first All-Region selection in program history.
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson led Grove City with 37 caused turnovers this season. She also ranked second on the team with 55 ground balls. Jackson chipped in five goals and 12 draw controls this season while playing in all 19 games.
SLIPPERY ROCK
Track & Field – The Slippery Rock University outdoor track and field teams placed 16 athletes on the 2023 All-Region team in the Atlantic Region when the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the Division II Outdoor All-Region teams Wednesday.
The Rock had 10 men named to All-Region honors and six women named to the All-Region team.
In order to be named as an All-Region honoree, an athlete must own one of the top five marks among all athletes in the region in an individual event or be a member of one of the three fastest relay teams in the region. The Rock is in the Atlantic Region with all schools in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).
The men’s squad was headlined by AJ Virata, who earned All-Region honors in three different events, while the women’s squad was headlined by Anna Igims, who also earned All-Region honors in three different events.
Virata’s accolades included the 200-meter dash, where he posted the fastest time in the region. His 200m time of 20.97 seconds broke the SRU and all-time PSAC record and makes him the only man in PSAC history to dip below 21 seconds. Virata was also named to the All-Region team in the 100-meter dash with the No. 4 mark in the region (10.54 seconds) and was a member of the All-Region 4x100-meter relay, where he teamed with Kadin Johnson, Matthew Crow and Kanye Thompson to post the third-best time in the region (40.97 seconds).
Igims posted top five times in the region in three different distance races, including putting up the No. 2 time in the region in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with her SRU record 10:39.07. She also ran the No. 4 time in the region in the 1,500-meter run (4:37.22) and the No. 5 mark in the 5,000-meter run (17:41.93).
In addition to Virata in the 200-meter dash, Slippery Rock had two other athletes finish this spring ranked first in the Atlantic Region in their respective events with men’s javelin thrower Dalton Anderson (Grove City native) leading the region at 67.54 meters and women’s shot putter Sarah Corrie leading the region at 14.41 meters.
Other All-Region honorees on the men’s side included Shannon Dooley in the 800-meter run (No. 2, 1:51.32), John Eakin in the shot put (No. 2, 17.63m), Joshua Gose in the shot put (No. 5, 17.22m), Dan Hyatt in the pole vault (No. 3, 4.82m) and Joshua VanDeMark in the hammer throw (No. 3, 57.42m).
Other women’s honorees on the All-Region team include Trinity Clark in the javelin (No. 2, 44.11m), Kendall Grossman in the pole vault (No. 2, 3.84m), Tiffany Jolayemi in the hammer throw (No. 3, 54.20m) and Lorna Speigle in the heptathlon (No. 5, 4,199 points).
Anderson, Clark, Eakin and Igims were all high enough on the national list in their respective events to be invited to the NCAA Division II National Championships. That foursome will represent The Rock at nationals in Pueblo, Colorado May 25-27.
WESTMINSTER
• Track & Field – The Westminster College women’s 4x100-meter relay established a new school record Wednesday at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Championships.
The two-day, 59-team championship is being held at Susquehanna University’s Doug Arthur Stadium. Through nine scored events Westminster sits in a six-way tie for 24th place with five points.
The 4x100 relay finished finished in seventh place with a school-record time of 48.219 seconds. Relay members included juniors Madison Conley, Breannda Davis, Emma Rudolph and Jess Fatigati.
The previous school record in the 4x100 was 48.26, which was set in 2008.
Conley was sixth in the pole vault after clearing 3.5 meters (11-07.75).
Freshman Shelby Rambo finished 15th in the discus with a top throw of 36.18 meters (118-08).
Thirteen events are scheduled to be contested today.
Earlier this month, Jackson earned First Team All-PAC for the second straight season. Last year, Jackson also earned Honorable Mention All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III recognition.
The Boardwalk Region includes the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, the Freedom Conference, the Landmark Conference, the New Jersey Athletic Conference and the Heartland Collegiate Lacrosse Conference.
