THIEL
MANHEIM, Pa. – Thiel College's Peyton Hearn, Bryce McCloskey (Reynolds High) and Evan Whiteside were recently named 2023 Division III Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).
A three-time NWCA Scholar All-American, McCloskey went 19-2 in 2022-23. He finished first at the Baldwin Wallace Invitational on Nov. 19 and the RIT Invitational on Dec. 3.
A forensic accounting and accounting major, McCloskey carries a 3.96 grade-point average.
Hearn, a three-time NWCA Scholar All-American, went 29-6 in 2022-23 and finished fourth at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships. He earned his second individual title in 2022-23 and helped the Tomcats win their league-leading 24th Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) title.
An early childhood and special education major, Hearn carries a 3.95 grade-point average and was named a PAC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Scholar-Athlete of the Month in February. He was named the PAC Wrestler of the Week twice in 2022-23, and he was recognized as a member of the 2022 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) District 4 Academic All-District at-large team.
Whiteside went 17-5 in 2022-23 and earned his second individual PAC title in February. He was named the PAC Wrestler of the Week on Nov. 14 after finishing first at the W&J Invitational.
An information systems major, Whiteside carries a 3.20 grade-point average.
