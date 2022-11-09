ERIE – The Penn State Behrend women's volleyball team had four players named to the 2022 All-Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Team, while junior Hannah Phillips was named Co-Player of the Year.
Phillips was also named to the first team. Seniors Brooke Joncas, Sarah Cole (Lakeview High) were selected to the second team, and Meg Goodsel landed on the third team. Phillips, Joncas and Cole are making their second appearance on the All-Conference Team.
Cole, a middle hitter, ranks second in the conference in attack percentage in both overall and conference-only matches at .285. She returned from a broken leg suffered in the 2021 AMCC championship match to be selected to the second team for a second straight year. Cole tallied a season-high 12 kills on two occasions and registered multiple blocks in 10 total matches.
GROVE CITY
• Men's Basketball – Sophomore guards Chase Yarberough and Jonah Bock combined for 40 points Wednesday night to help lift the Grove City College men's basketball team to a season-opening 81-73 victory at Penn State DuBois in non-conference action.
Yarberough fired in a career-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting while Bock matched his career high with 18 points.
Grove City (1-0) led 40-34 at halftime but Penn State DuBois (1-2) pulled to within 49-47 four minutes into the second half. However, sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) sparked an 8-2 spurt by draining a jump shot after a Grove City timeout. Yarberough and Bock followed with consecutive three-pointers to give Grove City a 57-49 lead.
Freshman guard Daniel Penosky added nine points for Grove City in his collegiate debut. Senior center Josh Bryan and freshman forward Chris Suceveanu each chipped in eight points.
Bryan, Yarberough and sophomore center Russ Gump all pulled down six rebounds. Grove City outrebounded the hosts, 38-29. Yarberough also had five assists. Bock tallied four assists and added five steals.
Grove City turned over the ball 15 times while Penn State DuBois had 20 turnovers. Grove City shot 27 of 65 (42 percent) from the field. Penn State DuBois shot 45 percent (27 of 60) from the floor.
Grant Grimaldi and Jaiquil Johnson each led Penn State DuBois with 14 points.
The Wolverines will visit Pitt-Greensburg at 2 p.m. Saturday in non-conference action.
