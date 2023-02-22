LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE
• Women's Track and Field – Lebanon Valley College's Ashley Bartels (Grove City High) was named Middle Atlantic Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 12.
Bartels broke the LVC record in the weight throw with a toss of 15.85 meters (52-0) on Saturday to finish second at the Susquehanna Tune-Up. The senior had a career-best throw to beat the old record of 15.57 meters (51-1). Her mark is currently 47th in Division III, second in the MAC and Mid-Atlantic Region and eighth in the AARTFC.
Bartels is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration at Lebanon Valley College.
