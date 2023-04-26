GROVE CITY
• Baseball – The Grove City College baseball team split a Presidents' Athletic Conference doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at Waynesburg. Grove City (26-8, 13-3 PAC) earned a 12-2 victory in Game One while Waynesburg took the nightcap at Madison Park, 5-3. The Game Two setback stops Grove City's 12-game win streak.
Senior pitcher Tate Ostrowski fired a complete game in the opener for Grove City. Ostrowski (8-1) struck out 12 batters while allowing only one earned run and three hits. He earned his 25th career victory.
Grove City jumped out a 6-0 lead in the first inning in the opener by combining four hits and two walks. Senior catcher C.J. Saylor and junior first baseman Markus Williams both walked with bases loaded while sophomore right fielder Josh Minnich scored on an error to give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead.
Sophomore right fielder Nico Rodriguez then doubled the lead with a bases-clearing three-run triple.
Saylor doubled in sophomore third baseman Mally Kilbane to give Grove City a 7-0 lead in the second inning. In the fourth, sophomore shortstop Luke Vittone stole third and scored on a throwing error.
The Wolverines sewed up the win with a four-run outburst in the top of the seventh inning. Saylor singled in Kilbane while a Williams single brought home Minnich. Sophomore DH Shane Cato belted a triple that drove home Saylor. Cato then scored on a single by junior second baseman Lucca Baccari.
Saylor finished 2 for 3 while Baccari, Minnich and Rodriguez all went 2 for 4. Kilbane scored three times.
Kilbane doubled and singled in the nightcap while Baccari and freshman center fielder Nick Sampson both finished 2 for 4.
Grove City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Cato singled in Saylor. Sampson's infield single in the fifth inning drove in Rodriguez. Grove City cut Waynesburg's lead to 5-3 in the eighth inning as Saylor knocked in Sampson with a fielder's choice.
Sophomore pitcher Evan Umland fired a complete game for Grove City. Umland (6-3) struck out four and did not issue a walk in eight innings.
Grove City remains tied for first in the conference with Washington & Jefferson at 13-3 in the league. W&J split a conference doubleheader Wednesday at Westminster.
The Wolverines will host Franciscan at 1 p.m. Saturday in a conference doubleheader at Jack Behringer Field.
• Softball – The Grove City College softball team clinched a berth in next week's six-team Presidents' Athletic Conference Championship Tournament by earning a 5-1 win Wednesday afternoon in the first game of a conference doubleheader at Washington & Jefferson. W&J took Game Two at Brooks Park, 5-2.
Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino fired a four-hitter for Grove City in the opener to earn her 10th win of the season. Constantino (10-6) struck out two and did not allow a walk in seven innings.
Grove City (19-14, 11-7 PAC) trailed 1-0 in the fourth inning but snatched the lead by scoring twice. Sophomore DP Brooke Brodie tied the game with a sacrifice fly that scored sophomore second baseman Maci Linhart. Grove City took the lead when sophomore pinch runner Ella Krarup (Wilmington High) scored on a groundout by senior shortstop Lexi Buck.
Linhart pushed the lead to 3-1 in the fifth inning by singling in junior left fielder Lauren McNeil. The Wolverines then added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Sophomore third baseman Rachel Zona scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning while Linhart crossed home in the seventh inning when junior catcher Emily Smyth cracked a double to center field.
Linhart paced Grove City by going 3 for 4. Zona tripled and singled while junior Erin Mulholland doubled in the win.
Freshman center fielder Noel Anthony and senior pitcher Janessa Dawson both singled twice for the Wolverines in Game Two.
Grove City broke through in the sixth inning when Brodie singled in Linhart. In the seventh, Linhart singled home senior pinch runner Clare Moran. Grove City left the bases loaded in the seventh inning, however.
Dawson threw a complete game by allowing two earned runs in six innings. She struck out two batters and issued two walks.
Grove City will close the regular season Thursday at 3:30 p.m. with a home doubleheader against conference foe Saint Vincent (12-6 PAC) at College Field.
• Men's Lacrosse – The Grove City College men's lacrosse team closed the 2023 regular season Wednesday evening with a 19-5 victory over visiting Bethany in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at Robert E. Thorn Field. Grove City concludes the conference schedule with a 7-0 record. The Wolverines will be the top seed in next week's conference tournament.
Sophomore attack Matt Blythe rifled in four goals to help lead Grove City's balanced offensive effort. Blythe became the fourth player in program history to reach 100 career goals as he now has 103 tallies.
Sophomore attack Zachary Hougan scored three times for the Wolverines (8-8 overall). Senior midfielder Brett Gladstone scored twice, as did freshman attack Kobi Bui, freshman attack Mac Faircloth and freshman midfielder Boden Davidson.
The Wolverines also received goals from senior long stick midfielder Addison Bennett, senior midfielder David Kraus, junior midfielder Luke Jayne and sophomore midfielder Alec Jones.
Blythe, Gladstone, Hougan and freshman attack Rigdon Greene all recorded two assists Wednesday. Davidson, Faircloth, Jayne and sophomore midfielder Trey Zabroski also assisted goals.
Blythe posted two goals and two assists in the first quarter while Hougan had two goals and an assist in the period as the Wolverines bolted to a 6-1 lead. Grove City extended its lead to 11-3 by halftime.
Defensively, Grove City held Bethany to 15 total shots while forcing 31 turnovers. Freshman long stick midfielders Ryan Evans and Ryan Ledermann both caused four turnovers. Blythe caused three turnovers.
Senior Max Chmura won 12 of 15 faceoffs while freshman Sean Mahoney won 11 of 13 faceoff chances. Chmura led Grove City with eight ground balls. Mahoney collected four ground balls.
Grove City finished the game with 22 turnovers. The Wolverines outshot Bethany, 66-15, including a 40-12 edge in shots on goal.
Freshman goalie Tyler Gladstone made seven saves to earn the win.
The Wolverines have an open date Saturday, which marks the final day of the conference schedule. Grove City will host the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament next Wednesday, May 3, in the semifinals.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Baseball – Slippery Rock University baseball's Jon Kozarian hit a 10th-inning walk-off home run as part of The Rock's 3-2 victory over West Liberty Wednesday at Critchfield Park.
The dramatic non-conference win lifts SRU's record to 19-22 overall while the Hilltoppers exit Slippery Rock at 17-25 in 2023.
Wednesday's victory was a comeback win for Slippery Rock, which scored one run in the ninth inning to force its fourth extra-inning game of the season.
The 10th inning started with Rock reliver Michael Kitko continuing what was already a dominant outing by recording a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to set the stage for SRU to produce a game-winning run in the bottom of the frame.
With one out in the inning, Kozarian and West Liberty pitcher Trevor Thomas battled to a 2-2 count before Kozarian turned on the next pitch for a shot that landed over the left field wall, giving SRU its one-run victory.
Kozarian's home run, his fifth of the season, marked his second walk-off homer of the year. The senior shortstop also belted a game-winning blast in The Rock's 8-6 win against Frostburg State University on March 22. The clutch hit was also the third of three well-hit balls to left field by Kozarian Wednesday despite the first two ultimately resulting in flyouts.
Kitko (1-0) earned the first win of his collegiate career in a great relief appearance in which the Houtzdale, Pennsylvania native pitched four shutout innings with just one hit allowed all the while throwing seven strikeouts.
Prior to Kitko's arrival on the mound, SRU starter Eoin Rossman also produced a solid outing by working around seven hits and one walk to allow just two runs over six innings pitched in addition to tossing seven strikeouts of his own.
Joining Kozarian as The Rock's top hitter on the day was Alex Robenolt, who went 3-for-4 with one home run. Robenolt has now racked up nine hits in Slippery Rock's last three games.
Luke Trueman and Koby Bubash had one hit apiece while Joey Purcell tallied the game-tying RBI with Noah Ross and Colin Cain each drawing one walk as well.
Slippery Rock grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the second inning thanks to Robenolt's solo home run, his sixth of the season, before West Liberty countered with runs in the third and sixth innings to take a one-run lead heading into the late stages of the contest.
Kitko would then come on in place of Rossman in the seventh and proceed to strikeout five of the first seven batters he faced to effectively shut down the Hilltopper offense.
Trailing by one run and down to their final half inning in regulation, Slippery Rock's comeback started with back-to-back singles by Robenolt and Trueman in the ninth. Following a sacrifice bunt by Bubash, WLU elected to intentionally walk Ross leading to a sacrifice fly by Purcell that forced extra innings and led to The Rock's eventual win.
Thomas (1-3) took the loss for West Liberty after giving up two runs on three hits over 1 1/3 innings. Starter Bryce Winter gave up one run in four innings before giving way to Brady Harmon, who pitched four shutout innings.
Zach Hawkins went 3-for-4 with one run for WLU.
Slippery Rock returns to Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division competition with a four-game series against Clarion starting with a doubleheader Thursday at Jack Critchfield Park. Opening pitch of game one is set for 3 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
• Baseball – The Westminster College baseball team forged a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) split Wednesday against visiting Washington & Jefferson College. Junior right-hander Kolton Banfi fired a complete game in the Titans' 11-2 game one victory. The Presidents scored a pair of runs in the top of the 10th in game two to secure a 5-3 win.
The game one win snapped a 12-game losing streak against W&J.
W&J is 23-11 overall and 13-3 in the conference. Its 13 PAC wins are tied with Grove City College.
Westminster hosts Chatham University Saturday for its Senior Day celebration. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Game 1
Banfi recorded his second nine inning complete game of the season in game one, improving to 4-2. He has won four of his last five starts. Banfi allowed two runs on 11 hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
Junior shortstop Logan Murgenovich went 2-for-5 with a walk, two doubles and two RBIs. Senior designated hitter Frankie Manios went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored while junior right fielder Carter Chinn (Grove City High) finished 2-for-4 with two walks, a double and two runs scored.
Manios and senior center fielder Brandon Cooper ripped back-to-back RBIs singles in the first. After W&J tied things up at 2-2 in the top of the fifth, Westminster (17-16, 10-6) responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame. Junior catcher Chase Tomko (West Middlesex High) and Murgenovich both had two-run doubles in the inning.
Junior first baseman Jake Dockum delivered a two-run single before Cooper scored on a wild pitch to push the Titans' lead to 10-2 in the sixth. Cooper scored on another wild pitch in the eighth after reaching on a walk.
Game 2
Junior left-hander Timothy Lewis (Wilmington High) allowed three runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts in seven innings to pick up the no decision. Sophomore right-hander Ryan Gibbons took the loss in relief of Lewis, yielding two runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in three innings. Dan Beistel's two-out, two-run home run in the top of the 10th broke the 3-3 tie.
Murgenovich went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Trailing 1-0, Dockum led off the fifth with a single and scored when junior second baseman Donald Shimko tripled a batter later. It was his third triple of the season. Manios' RBI single scored Shimko later in the inning. Murgenovich's RBI double in the sixth staked Westminster to a 3-2 lead.
Trevor Dean hit a solo home run in the seventh for W&J (23-11, 13-3) to tie the game at 3-3.
Both teams had nine hits in game two. Westminster left 12 men on base in game two.
• Women's Lacrosse – The Westminster College women's lacrosse team suffered a 12-11 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) loss to visiting Chatham University Wednesday night at the UPMC Sports Complex.
Chatham upped its season record 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the PAC. Westminster fell to 4-11 overall and 2-5 in league play.
Senior midfielder Stephanie Cimini and junior midfielder Nina Rascona both fired in a goal in the fourth to gain a 11-10 lead with 6:38 remaining in the game.
Phallon Kilduff scored with 18 seconds left in regulation to break the 11-11 tie.
The teams were tied 6-6 at halftime.
Rascona registered five points with three goals second half goals and two assists. She added three draw controls and two caused turnovers. Freshman midfielder Emma Brazier had four points from four first half goals and three ground balls. Cimini had three points off two goals and one assist, two draw controls, three ground balls and one caused turnover.
Junior attack Samantha Reed had two points off one goal and one assist and added three draw controls. Freshman defender Isabella Cespedes tallied six caused turnovers and six ground balls.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jade Hromanik registered a career high 17 saves.
Kilduff led Chatham with five goals, one ground ball and a caused turnover.
Westminster hosts its final regular season game against Waynesburg University Sunday afternoon for its Senior Day celebration. The opening draw is scheduled for 3 p.m.
