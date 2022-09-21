A pair of Westminster golfers earned Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors Wednesday for their performances last week.
In boys golf, Sam Napper was named the PAC Player of the Week, and on the women’s side, Olivia Kana was named the conference Rookie of the Week.
Napper claimed medalist honors at the Grove City Fall Invitational Thursday after shooting a 1-under 71. Napper and the Titans were the runner-up in the 14-team outing with a 305.
At the Westminster Fall Invitational Monday, Nappier shot a 79 to tie for 12th as the Titans won their tournament in New Castle with a 307. On Tuesday, he prevailed 4 and 3 over Penn State Altoona’s Peter Nusbaum at the Second Annual Hite Cup. Westminster won the match play event 4-3.
In two rounds last week, Napper averaged 75.0 strokes.
Kana finished in a tie for fourth at Saturday’s Westminster Fall Invitational while competing as an individual. She carded an 83, the lowest score among freshmen at the 54-player event.
GROVE CITY
• Men’s Soccer – Junior forward Hunter Hardin recorded his first career hat trick to help lift the Grove CIty College men’s soccer team to a 3-0 victory over visiting Chatham at Don Lyle Field in both teams’ Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener.
Hardin scored all three of his goals in an eight-minute span late in the second half. His unassisted goal at 76:47 broke the scoreless tie. Six minutes later, Hardin doubled the lead after receiving an assist from freshman forward Aidan Eck at 82:45.
The lead grew to 3-0 at 84:27 when Hardin scored from the left wing after a free kick. Eck and sophomore defender Luke Kimmich provided assists on the goal.
Senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock made three saves to earn his second shutout of the season.
The match featured a 45-minute weather delay in the first half.
• Women’s Soccer – The Grove City College women’s soccer team opened Presidents’ Athletic Conference play by securing a 1-1 draw with visiting Chatham (4-2-1, 0-0-1) at Don Lyle Field.
Grove City (2-4-1, 0-0-1) took a 1-0 lead at 27:02 when sophomore Britta Lagerquist blasted a shot into the net for her third goal of 2022. Senior forward Hailey Weinert assisted Lagerquist’s goal.
Chatham tied the match at 56:52 when Halle Marsalis scored on a penalty kick.
Grove City outshot the Cougars, 14-13, although Chatham held a 9-7 edge in shots on goal. Grove City recorded four corner kicks and Chatham merited two corners.
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman matched a season high by making eight saves for the Wolverines.
Wednesday’s deadlock marked the first tie in the 22-match series between the programs. Grove City leads the series, 19-2-1, although the teams split their two meetings in spring 2021 and again last autumn.
THIEL
• Men’s Soccer – The Thiel College men’s soccer team lost to the Washington and Jefferson Presidents, 1-0.
The first half would end in a stalemate. The Presidents would find the game winning goal in the 78th minute.
For the Tomcats, sophomore Chase Yopp led the team with two shots on goal. Junior Evan Young also recorded a shot on goal. In net, freshman Nick Kristian recorded five saves in his first career start.
• Women’s Soccer – The Thiel College women’s soccer team lost its Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener to the Washington and Jefferson Presidents, 3-0.
The Presidents broke the deadlock just 14 minutes into the game from the penalty spot. They would double their lead just nine minutes later and would not look back. The Presidents would add a third goal in the 79thminute to finish the scoring.
For the Tomcats, freshman Tessa Allison led the team with two shots. Senior Kelly Clark also recorded a shot. In net, junior Samantha Hoffman notched eight saves in the contest.
For the Presidents, Kayla Daugherty, Sarah Schneider and Maddie Dittrich each recorded a goal. In goal, Abby Hipkins and Gabriella Lloyd combined for one save.
