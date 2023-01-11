GROVE CITY – United Soccer Coaches recently honored the Grove City College women’s soccer team with its annual Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award, in recognition of the Wolverines’ play during the 2022 season.
Grove City earned “Gold” recognition after receiving only one yellow card during the Wolverines’ 19 matches last fall. Eleven college soccer teams nationally earned “Gold” distinction, which goes to programs who have a cards-per-game percentage of 1-10 percent (number of cards divided by the number of games).
The College Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award recognizes teams that exhibit fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game, as reflected by the number of yellow caution cards or red ejection cards that teams accumulate during the season.
Grove City finished 11-7-1 overall last fall. The Wolverines went 7-2-1 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference under 30th-year head coach Melissa Lamie.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Men’s Basketball – The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team lost on the road to Seton Hill University, 84-77, Wednesday in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division competition.
The loss snaps Slippery Rock’s (11-3, 5-3 PSAC) two-game winning streak.
The Griffins (8-6, 3-5) earned the home victory thanks in no small part to converting 12-of-27 3-point attempts on the offensive end of the court while their pesky zone defense led to scoring 21 points off 15 Slippery Rock turnovers. Seton Hill also accounted for 14 offensive rebounds; the third highest total surrendered by The Rock this season.
Leading The Rock Wednesday was Jomo Goings, who came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points in addition to totaling four rebounds, one block and one steal. Goings, who was a perfect 4-for-4 at the foul line, went 6-for-8 from the field overall and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.
Bobby Clifford matched his season-high in scoring with 14 points while Amante Britt also finished in double figures following a 12-point, four-steal performance.
Wednesday’s contest marked the 100th collegiate game, and start, in Britt’s career. He becomes just one of three players in program history to start at least 100 games along with Myron Brown (111 / 1987-91) and Troy Mild (100 / 1980-84).
Khalid Gates just missed out on a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Jonathan McFall scored six points, pulled in seven rebounds and blocked two shots while Lashon Lindsey rounded out The Rock’s starters with five points, five rebounds and one block.
Joining Goings as SRU’s top reserve performers were Ahmad Galimore and Alex Griggs. Galimore produced six points, nine rebounds and three assists while Griggs added seven points and three steals.
Trailing 9-2 early on, Slippery Rock spent the majority of the opening half cutting away at the Seton Hill lead as SRU was able to tie the game on two occasions before a deep Lindsey jumper gave The Rock their first lead of the game at 24-23 with 6:25 left in the half.
SRU quickly grew its lead to seven points over the next two minutes before the Griffins closed the opening 20 minutes on an 11-2 run to take a 34-32 lead into the break.
Just as they ended the first half, the Griffins began the second half with a barrage of five 3-pointers over the opening five minutes to push their lead out to 50-40.
Slippery Rock appeared poised to get back into the game as The Rock was able to answer SHU’s run with a 14-5 spurt of their own that trimmed Seton Hill’s lead down to 55-54 with 10:39 remaining in regulation. Five Rock players scored points during the run including Britt, Clifford and Lindsey with one 3-pointer apiece.
However, any hopes of SRU comeback were put to rest when Seton Hill proceeded to hold The Rock scoreless for the following two minutes while scoring 11 unanswered points to build up a 12-point lead Slippery Rock could never truly threaten en route to an 84-77 Griffin win.
Slippery Rock closed the game shooting 40.6 percent (28-of-69) from the field overall, 42.9 percent (9-of-21) from 3-point range and 85.7 percent (12-of-14) at the foul line. SRU held a slight +3 (45-42) rebounding margin over SHU while turning its 14 offensive rebounds into 20 second chance points.
Seton Hill shot 44.6 percent (29-of-65) from the field overall to go with its aforementioned strong 3-point shooting performance. The Griffins were able to hold onto the win despite making just 50 percent (14-of-28) of its free throw attempts.
Sean Dillon scored a game-high 20 points along with four steals and Samuel Tabe added a 19-point, nine-rebound effort to lead Seton Hill.
Slippery Rock continues its two-game road swing when it travels to Erie to face Mercyhurst University 3 p.m. Saturday.
THIEL
• Women’s Soccer – Director of Athletics Jason Fautas announced the hiring Wednesday of Carl Dei Cas as Thiel College’s women’s soccer head coach.
Dei Cas arrives at Thiel with nearly 20 years of collegiate coaching experience. He is also no stranger to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC), having served as head coach at member institutions Waynesburg University and Saint Vincent College.
“We are very happy to welcome Carl to the Thiel College family,” Fautas said. “Carl’s passion for coaching soccer was clear during the interview process, and we look forward to him developing the women’s soccer program.”
Dei Cas served as Waynesburg’s men’s head coach from 2004-09. He was the assistant men’s coach at Saint Vincent from 2010-16. He became the men’s head coach at Saint Vincent in 2016, a position he held through 2021. He also served as the women’s head coach at Saint Vincent from 2019-21.
“I would like to thank Jason Fautas and the search committee,” Dei Cas said. “I’m very excited for this opportunity.”
Dei Cas was the head girls varsity soccer coach at Monessen High School from 1994-04. He served as head coach of Mon Valley NLS U-15 and U-17 Girls Classic Soccer from 1998-03. He maintains roles as staff coach with Beadling Soccer Club U-17 Boys, EXACT College Camp and College Coach’s Skill Clinic.
Dei Cas holds multiple coaching licenses and diplomas from the National Soccer Coaches Association and United States Soccer Federation.
Dei Cas earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from West Virginia University.
• Wrestling – The Thiel College wrestling team split a pair of matches Tuesday night during the Mel Berry Duals, which took place at Maenpa Court at Beeghly Gymnasium.
Thiel defeated Penn State Behrend 48-12 after falling 25-16 to Case Western Reserve. Case Western defeated Penn State Behrend 43-12 to go 2-0.
Thiel tied up the score twice against Case Western, thanks to Evan Whiteside’s pin over Jacob Gregg (1:56) at 133 and Peyton Hearn’s decision (8-2) over Thomas Wagner. However, the Spartans went on to win the next three bouts, while picking up extra points on technical falls in two matches, to seal the win.
Six Tomcats won by fall against the Lions, including: Hunter Martz (149, 4:31), Hearn (157, 2:31), Alexander Anderson (165, 1:15), Frank Gill (174, 2:19), Bryce McCloskey (Reynolds High) (184, 1:18) and Braydon Herbster (Reynolds High) (197, 0:39).
Whiteside, Hearn, McCloskey and Herbster went 2-0. Howie Congdon also went 2-0 in a pair of exhibition bouts.
The Tomcats will compete in the Pitt-Bradford Quad on Saturday. The first match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
• Men’s Basketball – The Westminster College men’s basketball team fell 93-84 at Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) foe Allegheny Wednesday night.
The league loss was Westminster’s (10-5, 8-2) first since falling 75-68 at home to W&J on Nov. 22.
Junior Andrew Clark led five Westminster players in double figures, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Freshman Trey DePietro had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals while classmate Bobby Ray totaled 14 points and five rebounds. Junior Reese Leone finished with 10 points, six assists and four steals. Senior Tyler James had 10 points and three rebounds.
Andre Wilder paced Allegheny with a career-high 28 points. He was 12-of-17 from the floor and hit 3-of-5 three-point field goals.
Allegheny (9-6, 7-3 PAC) also had five in double figures.
Clark’s layup with just under five minutes to go in the first half evened the score at 38-38. The Gators outscored the Titans 13-6 over the final four minutes and led 51-44 at halftime. There were five first half ties.
James pulled Westminster to within two, 60-58, eight minutes into the second with a turnaround jumper, but Allegheny responded with an 11-2 scoring run to go up 11, 71-60, with 7:35 remaining. Leone knocked down a three-pointer with 24 seconds left in regulation to cut Allegheny’s lead to seven, 91-84.
Allegheny shot 54.8 percent (34-62) from the floor and hit 14-of-28 (50.0%) of its three-point field goal attempts. The Gators also posted a 44-33 rebounding advantage.
Westminster converted 22 Gator turnovers into 23 points and finished with a 46-34 edge in the paint. The Titans held a 24-7 advantage in bench scoring. Westminster shot 43.0 percent (34-79) from the floor but hit just 4-of-20 (20.0%) three-point tries. The Titans went 12-of-14 (85.7%) from the free throw line.
Saturday, Westminster will travel to league rival Thiel for a 3 p.m. tipoff on the Maenpa Court at Beeghly Gymnasium in Greenville.
• Women’s Basketball – Emily Lauer led a quartet of double-digit scorers Wednesday night, as the Allegheny College women’s basketball team posted a 63-44 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) win over Westminster College.
At Ron Galbreath Court inside Buzz Ridl Gymnasium, the visiting Gators avenged a 64-42 loss to the Titans back on Nov. 16 in Meadville.
Wednesday was a wire-to-wire win for head coach Kelley Muffley’s Gators: 20-11 at the quarter, 39-24 by the break, and 49-33 through three periods.
The Gators garnered a 23-point lead (49-26) with 5:43 remaining in the third quarter. The host Titans twice trimmed their deficit to 14 points (49-35 with 8:56 left, and 51-37 with 8:13 remaining) before Allegheny again extended its edge.
Led by Lauer’s 8-for-14 shooting performance, Allegheny annexed 46.7% shooting from the floor (28 of 60). Lauer (16), Jess Bickart (15) and reigning PAC Rookie of the Week Sarah Santicola (15) and Sofia Genareo (13 apiece) led the Gators’ scoring. All four are underclassmen.
Santicola, a 6-foot freshman, also hauled down a team-high 9 rebounds, while Genareo grabbed 6 for Allegheny (6-4 PAC, 6-8 overall), which is led by former Thiel College standout Muffley.
Led by steady senior Lindsay Bell, who bounded a game-high 10 times, Westminster won the board battle, 36-32; however the Titans turned over the ball 17 times, leading to 16 Allegheny points.
Allegheny assisted on 17 of its field goals, led by Bickart’s game-high 5 dimes and Santicola’s 3.
Led by Santicola, who averaged 11 points on 55.6% shooting, 10 rebounds and 2 blocked shots last week as the Gators split a pair of games, the Gators dominated the paint by a 40-22 margin. Santicola has registered 4 double-doubles this season.
Westminster (6-4, 10-5) was led in scoring by senior Natalie Murrio, who manufactured a game-high 20 points, while Bell contributed 11 points. She and Murrio divided a half-dozen assists.
However, the Titans tallied just 14 of 51 (27.5%) of their field-goal attempts, missing 6 of 7 from the 3-point line and converted only 15 of 23 (65.2%) of their free-throw tries.
Coach Rosanne Scott’s Titans travel to take on Thiel College in Greenville in Beeghly Gymnasium, for a 1 p.m. PAC matinee on Saturday.
