GREENVILLE – Shaq Jones was recently hired as an assistant football coach at Thiel College. Jones will serve as the team's safeties coach, as well as the track & field teams' sprints and hurdles coach.
A native of Philadelphia, Jones was an All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Second Team selection as a defensive back for Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Jones arrives at Thiel after serving as the defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach and assistant track & field coach at Lincoln High School.
Jones earned an associate's degree from Iowa Western Community College.
Thiel's football team will open the 2022 season Sept. 3 on the road against Montclair State University. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
BUTLER COMMUNITY COLLEGE
• Men's Golf – A team representing the Butler Eagle won a third Champions Cup on Aug. 5 in a Butler County Community College Education Foundation golf outing that raises unrestricted funds to support student scholarships, adult literacy, first responders, financial literacy, food security, high school programming, opioid addiction recovery and other BC3 initiatives.
Matt Burdick, Ken Fair, Pat Preston and Rob Voltz, representing the Butler Eagle, shot a 17-under 53 on the par-70 course at Olde Stonewall Golf Club near Ellwood City to top 29 other teams in the scramble-format outing.
Fair, Preston and Voltz were golfers on Butler Eagle foursomes that won the BC3 Education Foundation Champions Cup in 2019 and in 2020. They were joined in 2019 and in 2020 by Ron Vodenichar.
Dave Bestwick, Steven Green, Jordan Grady and Larry Sommers, representing C.W. Howard Insurance and the Butler County Chamber of Commerce, finished second in the 2022 outing with a 13-under 57.
John Anderson, representing Dillon McCandless King Coulter and Graham, won closest to the pin on No. 5 at 30½ inches; Joe Hoffman, Amcom Office Systems, on No. 7 at 6 feet, 9 inches; Mike Franko, Butler Health System, on No. 14 at 4 feet, 8 inches; and Josh Miller, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, on No. 15 at 5 feet, 3 inches.
Sam Rotellini, representing the Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania Foundation, won the longest drive on No. 10 and Adam Hartwig, Alliance Nonprofit Resources, the longest putt on No. 18.
The golf outing raised at least $96,000 for the fourth consecutive year, said Megan Coval, executive director of the BC3 Education Foundation and external relations.
“It shows that the community really has a strong understanding of the value that BC3 provides to our immediate and surrounding areas,” Coval said. “It also shows that the community believes in BC3. They believe that we are doing good work, that we are making a difference, that we are changing lives.”
Proceeds from the 120 golfers and 37 sponsors in 2022 brought to nearly $1.3 million the amount raised from the outing since 1996.
Supporting adult literacy, first responders, financial literacy, food security, high school programming and opioid addiction recovery are among BC3 initiatives that “definitely help to define our role as the community’s college,” said Dr. Nick Neupauer, president of BC3.
“Even though they are important, they don’t necessarily have the operating dollars attached. In order for us to move forward with these very important initiatives, we need to have funding. And if we are not getting the funding in a normal way a golf outing like this, as well as the money the foundation raises, helps us to fulfill our role as the community’s college.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.