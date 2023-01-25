GROVE CITY
• Men’s Basketball – Sophomore guard Jonah Bock fired in a game-high 18 points while sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) added 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds Wednesday night to help lead the Grove City College men’s basketball team to a 67-61 road win Wednesday night over Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Franciscan at Finnegan Field House.
Grove City led 33-24 at halftime but opened up a 44-29 advantage six minutes into the second half as Bock drilled three three-point goals and Cano added a layup.
Franciscan eventually cut Grove City’s lead to 59-50 with five minutes left. Grove City quickly reclaimed its double-digit lead, however, as sophomore forward John Ward sank a pair of free throws and Bock then drained his fifth three-point goal of the night.
Sophomore guard Chase Yarberough and freshman guard Mike Christenson each added seven points for Grove City (7-11, 5-8 PAC).
Yarberough also had eight rebounds to help Grove City amass a 48-42 rebound advantage. Senior center Josh Bryan collected seven rebounds while sophomore center Russ Gump and freshman forward Christian Suceveanu both had five boards.
Grove City shot 21 of 60 (35 percent) from the field. The Wolverines went 8 for 20 (40 percent) on three-pointers, including 5-for-10 marksmanship in the second half. Franciscan converted 21 of 61 (34 percent) field goal attempts.
Each team had 10 turnovers. Josh Zimmerman led Franciscan with 15 points.
Grove City will host conference rival Westminster at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Grove City College Arena.
• Women’s Basketball – Sophomore guard Jaden Davinsizer made her first collegiate start for the Grove City College women’s basketball team Wednesday night. She made that first start a memorable one.
Davinsizer fired in a career-high 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting to help lift Grove City to an 82-71 win at Franciscan in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at Finnegan Field House.
Davinsizer hit a season-high four three-pointers in the victory. Senior guard Megan Kallock pumped in 16 points and freshman guard Reese Hasley added 10 points in Grove City’s balanced offensive attack. Overall, 13 Grove City players scored Wednesday night.
Grove City (10-8, 10-3 PAC) led 18-9 after one quarter, then pushed the lead to 36-25 by halftime. The Wolverines then opened the third quarter with a 12-3 run, which junior center Katie Baller sparked with a jumper. Consecutive layups from Davinsizer and Kallock stretched the lead to 42-25.
Following a pair of Davinsizer free throws, sophomore forward Hayley Fenchel scored off a Hasley assist. Sophomore center Kiley Ingram capped the run by scoring in the paint.
Grove City led 53-43 after three quarters and maintained the double-digit lead throughout the fourth period.
Grove City shot 29 of 68 (43 percent) from the field for the game. Franciscan went 26 of 72 (36 percent). Grove City out-rebounded Franciscan, 45-42. Junior forward Kat Goetz and sophomore forward Clara Hannon (Grove City High) both snared six rebounds. Baller and Ingram both had five rebounds.
Kallock recorded four assists for the Wolverines while Hasley assisted three field goals. Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski recorded five steals as the Wolverines forced 20 Franciscan turnovers. Grove City committed 15 turnovers.
Madison Doan led Franciscan with 21 points.
Grove City will host conference nemesis Westminster at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Grove City College Arena.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Men’s Basketball – The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team lost a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division home game to No. 1 Indiana University (Pa.), 72-57, Wednesday night at Morrow Field House.
With the loss, Slippery Rock’s record drops to 12-7 overall and 6-7 in league games while the Crimson Hawks remain undefeated at 19-0 overall and 13-0 inside the conference.
IUP jumped out to a 14-4 lead through the first media timeout and while Slippery Rock did score six straight points coming out of the timeout, Indiana closed a defensive-oriented opening 20 minutes by accounting for 25 of the final 39 points in the first half to take a 15-point advantage at 39-24 heading into the break.
Slippery Rock and the Crimson Hawks traded mini runs throughout the duration of the second half with each side ultimately scoring 33 points on the way to IUP’s 72-57 victory.
Khalid Gates and Jonathan McFall combined to score 34 points for The Rock with Gates recording his fourth double-double of the season by way of an 18-point, 11-rebound game. McFall added 16 points, one block and one steal.
Lashon Lindsey had a solid all-around game as well, finishing with nine points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. The trio of Gates, McFall and Lindsey combined to shoot 15-of-33 from the field.
Jomo Goings came off the bench to chip in eight points and six rebounds while Amante Britt scored six points to round out The Rock’s top contributors.
As a team, Slippery Rock closed the game shooting 38.9 percent (21-of-54) from the field overall, 21.4 percent (3-of-14) from 3-point range and 63.2 percent (12-of-19) from the free throw line while holding a +5 (35-30) rebounding margin over IUP.
The Crimson Hawks shot 44 percent (22-of-50) from the field, 26.1 percent (6-of-23) from 3-point territory and 84.6 percent (22-of-26) at the free throw line. Indiana also held a slight edge in turnovers after committing 10 while forcing The Rock into 13 miscues. Shawndale Jones led all players with a game-high 24 points.
Slippery Rock closes out the opening half of its round-robin PSAC West schedule when it hits the road to take on Clarion 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Women’s Basketball – The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team snapped a 29-game losing streak to Indiana University (Pa.) with a 52-48 victory Wednesday at Morrow Field House.
With the win, The Rock improves to 11-8 overall and 6-7 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference while Indiana moves to 13-5 on the season and 8-5 in league competition. Wednesday’s win marked The Rock’s first against Indiana since the 2007 season.
After leading for much of the first half, Slippery Rock took a 28-23 lead into halftime. Coming out of the break, Slippery Rock and Indiana traded baskets with the Crimson Hawks chipping away at The Rock’s lead forcing an eventual 35-35 tie with 4:55 left in the third. However, SRU used a 6-3 run to close out the quarter leading of IUP 41-38.
Indiana continued its search for a comeback win by opening the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run of its own that lifted the Crimson Hawks ahead of The Rock, 46-43, with 7:33 remaining in regulation.
Slippery Rock and Indiana continued to trade buckets over the following five minutes before a series of made baskets by Deleah Gibson and Kaylin Venick put SRU back on top at 49-48 with 48 seconds left in regulation.
SRU proceeded to seal the victory over the final moments of the contest thanks to a defensive effort that held IUP scoreless for the remainder of the game combined with the duo of Gibson and Alyssa Gillin connecting on 3-of-4 free throws down the stretch on the way to the four-point win.
Isabellah Middleton led all scorers for the night with 19 points to go along with nine rebounds, two assists and one steal. Gibson also ended the game in double figures with 16 points, five rebounds, four steals, two blocks and one assist.
Kennedy Middleton tallied seven points, six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in the win. Venick registered four points, two rebounds and two steals.
Rounding out SRU’s leaders was Jordan Kauffman with three points and two rebounds, Kelley McKnight with two points and four rebounds and Gillin with a career-high three blocks and three steals to go with two rebounds and one point courtesy of her clutch foul shot late.
For the game, Slippery Rock shot 29.7 percent (19-of-64) from the field, 76.5 percent (13-of-17) from the foul line while making just one 3-pointer. SRU forced IUP into 29 turnovers, the most by a Rock opponent since Penn State-Beaver committed 30 miscues during the 2014-15 season.
Indiana ended the contest shooting 34.6 percent (18-of-52) from the floor, 64.3 percent (9-of-14) from the free throw line and 16.7 percent (3-of-18) from long range. Teirra Preston paced the Crimson Hawks with 14 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks.
Slippery Rock begins a two-game PSAC West road trip first at Clarion 1 p.m. Saturday followed by Gannon University 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1. The Gannon game will mark the second half of The Rock’s 2022-23 PSAC West schedule.
THIEL
• Men’s Basketball – The Thiel College men’s basketball team defeated the Bethany Bison in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) game, 69-60, Wednesday night for their fifth straight home win.
This is the first time since 2016-17 that the Tomcats have won five consecutive home games.
The Tomcats opened the scoring on a layup from Beni Lavodrama, and would not trail the remainder of the game. The Tomcats led by as many as 10 points in the first half, and went into halftime up 30-22.
The Bison kept fighting back, but the Tomcats always seemed to have an answer. The Tomcats led by as many as 14 in the second half, leading to the win.
Thiel was led by Lavodrama and Rayshod Hooper, who each recorded a double-double. Lavodrama notched 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Hooper recorded a team-high 20 points and corralled a game-high 14 rebounds. Marlon Ellerbee added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Elijah Harden (Kennedy Catholic High) also notched 12 points. Mike Brown dished out a game-high four assists.
Bethany was led by Cole Dailey who notched a game-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds. Troy Hixson and Chance Wells each recorded 14 points.
The Tomcats look to win their sixth straight home game as they welcome the Allegheny Gators to Beeghly Gymnasium for senior day. The PAC game is scheduled to begin Saturday at 3 p.m.
• Women’s Basketball – The Thiel College women’s basketball team lost a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) game on the road Wednesday to the Bethany Bison, 81-38.
Freshman guard Shayla Foster paced the Tomcats with a career-high 13 points to go along with three rebounds. Lexy Wagner scored six points and corralled three rebounds. Jessica Wagner and Emili Scavitto recorded 10 and eight rebounds, respectively.
Ashleigh Wheeler scored a game-high 20 points for the Bison. Makenzee Mason scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Bella Skobel scored 11 points.
The Tomcats will host the Allegheny Gators on Saturday. The PAC game will begin at 1 p.m.
