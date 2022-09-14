GROVE CITY
• Men’s Soccer – The Grove City College men’s soccer team held the edge in both total shots and corner kicks Wednesday afternoon in its non-conference match at longtime rival Penn State Behrend. However, the host Lions led 1-0 at halftime and added two goals over the final 45 minutes to earn a 3-0 win over Grove City at Behrend Stadium.
Behrend (2-0-3) opened the scoring at 16:05 on a goal from Blake Cooper. In the second half, John Ziobro scored at 53:39 and Justin Hockenberger added a goal at 70:27.
Grove City out-shot Behrend, 14-11. Behrend had seven shots on goal while Grove City had five shots on goal. Grove City also recorded nine corner kicks while Behrend had two corners in the match.
Senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock made three saves for Grove City (2-3).
The Wolverines will conclude their four-match road trip Saturday with a 4 p.m. non-conference tilt at Buffalo State.
• Women’s Soccer – The Grove City College women’s soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision Wednesday night at No. 8 Carnegie Mellon in non-conference action at the CMU soccer field.
Carnegie Mellon took a 1-0 lead at 17:14 when Catherine McNichol scored the first of her two goals. Her second goal of the night gave the Tartans a 2-0 lead at 57:08. Emma Shirzad added an insurance goal at 73:25.
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman recorded six saves for Grove City (2-3). Carnegie Mellon (3-1-1) outshot the Wolverines, 18-2, and also had a 10-0 edge in corner kicks.
Grove City concludes its four-match road swing Saturday with a non-conference match at Susquehanna. Saturday’s match will begin at 2:30 p.m. in Selinsgrove, Pa.
• Women’s Tennis – The Grove City College women’s tennis team improved to 3-1 overall by earning a 7-2 victory Wednesday afternoon at Penn State Altoona in non-conference action at Adler Tennis Courts.
Grove City players surrendered only one game in the Wolverines’ two doubles victories. The Wolverines then used five straight-set singles victories to secure the team victory.
Grove City will visit Fredonia State at 6 p.m. Friday in non-conference action.
THIEL
• Women’s Soccer – The Thiel College women’s soccer team dropped a non-conference match, 6-1, to the John Carroll Blue Streaks Wednesday.
John Carroll got on the board less than four minutes into the match and would not look back. John Carroll would carry a 5-0 lead into the half.
The Tomcats got on the board less than four minutes after halftime to cut into the deficit, but John Carroll would score again in the 66th minute to finish the scoring.
For the Tomcats, junior Bailey Fritz recorded the team’s only goal. Junior goalkeeper Samantha Hoffman recorded a season high 11 saves in the contest.
For the Blue Streaks, Emily Patrzyk led the way with two goals and an assist. In net, Juliana Kontul recorded four saves in the win.
The Tomcats are back in action Saturday when they travel to Defiance College for a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
• Women’s Tennis – The Thiel College women’s tennis team lost a non-conference match on the road to the Penn State Behrend Lions on Wednesday, 6-3.
Thiel won two of three doubles matches. At first doubles, Natalie Zgurich and Payton Blankenbeckley defeated Erica Jasinski and Jayna Baer, 8-6. Reagan Hayne (Greenville High) and Emily Peters defeated Rachel Weber and Madison Gannon 8-2 at third doubles.
Peters also defeated Gannon 6-3, 7-5 at sixth singles.
The Tomcats will take on the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets on the road today. The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.