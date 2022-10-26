GROVE CITY
• Women's Soccer – The Grove City College women's soccer team closed the 2022 regular season Wednesday night by blanking host Washington & Jefferson, 2-0, in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at Alexandre Stadium. Grove City (10-6-1, 7-2-1 PAC) secured its eighth straight overall win and seventh straight league victory.
Grove City broke through at 10:08 when junior forward Gianna D'Amato scored her seventh goal of the season. Sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist provided the assist on D'Amato's goal.
Freshman forward Natalie Giunta doubled the lead at 78:46 when she scored an unassisted goal, her second score of 2022.
Grove City outshot W&J (5-5-6, 3-4-3 PAC), 20-2, including a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal. Grove City earned nine corner kicks and did not allow a W&J corner.
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman stopped two shots to pick up her third shutout of the season. It is Lisman's 20th career victory.
Lagerquist leads Grove City with nine goals, six assists and 24 points this season. D'Amato ranks second with seven goals and 16 points. Wednesday's goal represented D'Amato's team-leading fourth game-winning goal of the season.
Grove City will be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming six-team conference tournament. The Wolverines will face W&J again in Saturday's quarterfinals. W&J finished sixth in the conference standings and secured the final tournament berth. That quarterfinal will be held at 1 p.m. at Grove City's Don Lyle Field.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Field Hockey – The Slippery Rock University field hockey team earned a 2-1 shootout victory against Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference foe Mercyhurst University Wednesday at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
Bailee Christman scored the game’s first goal in the 42nd minute on a Kayla Del Vecchio assist only for the Lakers to find the equalizer just over two minutes later courtesy of a Maddie Huffer goal.
The Rock (7-6, 1-4 PSAC) and Lakers (2-11, 0-5) remained tied for the remainder of the second half as the game headed to overtime knotted at 1-1.
SRU dominated possession and registered 10 shots all the while limiting Mercyhurst to very few scoring opportunities over the entirety of two 10-minute overtime periods, but Slippery Rock was ultimately unable to secure the game-winning goal as the contest headed to a shootout.
Del Vecchio opened the shootout for Slippery Rock by going to her right, which in turn got Mercyhurst goalkeeper Kayla Desormeau out of position and allowed her to easily slide a shot into a wide-open cage.
While Slippery Rock was unable to convert another attempt it did not matter as the remainder of the shootout belonged to goalkeeper Grace Burker, who stopped all five Laker attempts to secure SRU’s first league victory of the season.
Burker closed the game with eight saves over four quarters of regulation and two overtime periods.
Christman’s goal was her team-leading sixth of the season while Del Vecchio’s assist was her eighth of the season, tying her with Kailee Krupski for the most assists in Slippery Rock single-season history.
Del Vecchio is also now tied for fourth place in program history alongside Krupski (2014-17) and Gabrielle Malishchak (2009-12) for the most career assists at SRU with 11.
All told, Slippery Rock had 16 shots on goal Wednesday. Leslie Colliver and Erin Roland each placed four shots on target while the quartet of Del Vecchio, Christman, Samantha Karmonick and Gianna Conti compiled two apiece.
For the game, Slippery Rock held sizable advantages over the Lakers in total shots (29-9), shots on goal (16-9) and corners (12-7).
SRU is now 3-0 in games that go past regulation with previous overtime victories against Belmont Abbey and Frostburg State as well Wednesday’s shootout victory.
Slippery Rock returns to the road when it travels to No. 3 West Chester University for a PSAC game 4 p.m. Saturday.
THIEL
• Women's Volleyball – The Thiel College women's volleyball team won a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) match on the road Tuesday over the Geneva Golden Tornadoes, 3-2.
Thiel won 25-19, 25-21 in the first two sets. Geneva rebounded to win 25-18, 25-23 in the third and fourth sets.
The Tomcats never trailed in the fifth set after taking an early 3-0 lead thanks to kills by Raquel McDonald and Erica Gregory, as well as an attack error by the Golden Tornadoes. Thiel prevailed in the fifth set, 15-9.
Maria Torres led the Tomcats with career-highs in points (29) and kills (27). Torres also had 18 digs, three assists and two aces.
McDonald registered 12 kills and four blocks. Jordyn Liedike recorded seven kills and four blocks while Gregory tallied 11 digs and six kills.
Danielle Aulet contributed a match-best 37 digs. Brooke Talbot led all players with 38 assists while also chipping in with 11 digs and four kills.
Megan Veon paced Geneva with 16 kills. Maggie Townsend and Heather Seubert recorded 23 digs apiece.
The Tomcats (16-10, 7-1 PAC) will face the Saint Vincent Bearcats (16-6, 6-2 PAC) on the road tonight. The PAC match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
• Men's Soccer – Evan Sanchez scored with eight seconds remaining in regulation, earning Westminster College men’s soccer team a 2-2 draw with host Bethany College on Wednesday night.
At Bison Stadium, Sanchez, a sophomore defender, scored an unassisted, tying goal at 89:52.
Just 70 seconds into the Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest sophomore midfielder Brendan Callahan, assisted by sophomore forward Connor Schmidt tallied as the Titans (9-5-3, 4-3-3 PAC) took 1-0 lead.
But Bethany responded with back-to-back goals from Sebastian Arrocain – assisted by Sylvanus Foday – at 61:23, squaring the slate at 1. Approximately 6 ½ minutes later Pedro Chillemi boosted the Bison (9-4-5, 5-1-4)to a 2-1 edge with an unassisted goal at 67:54.
For the Titans of taskmaster Girish Thakar, Westminster out-shot Bethany, 22-15, including an 8-2 edge in corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Jad Jadallah made four saves in 90 minutes, while Bethany’s Adis Salihovac was credited with eight saves, also in 90 minutes.
The PAC postseason tournament begins Saturday, while Westminster awaits a first-round matchup.
• Women's Soccer – Julia Redilla’s natural hat trick paced Westminster College’s women’s soccer squad to a 3-0 Presidents’ Athletic Conference win Wednesday afternoon over Bethany College.
At Bison Stadium, Redilla, a senior midfielder, scored at the 21:06, 47:16 and 54:01 junctures for Westminster (9-1 PAC, 13-3-1 overall) in the Titans’ regular-season finale.
Redilla has recorded 11 goals and 22 points thus far this season.
The Titans tallied a 14-5 edge in shots (8-3 in corner kicks). Westminster first-year goalkeeper Morgan Murphy made 3 saves in 68:22, while sophomore Lauren Gross completed the shutout with 21:38 in goal.
Led by Murphy and the Titans’ defense, Westminster has shutout 10 opponents this season.
For Bethany (4-5-1, 10-5-3) Corinne Grabow made 8 saves in 90 minutes.
Coach Girish Thakar and the Titans now prepare for the annual PAC postseason tournament which is scheduled to start on Saturday.
