GROVE CITY
• Men's Basketball – The Grove City College men's basketball team earned its third straight overall victory Wednesday night by rolling to an 80-56 win at Bethany in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at Hummel Field House. Grove City bolted to a 13-5 lead in the first four minutes of the game and led by double-digits for the final 26 minutes of Wednesday's game.
Grove City (9-11, 7-8 PAC) featured a balanced offensive attack as sophomore guards Jonah Bock and Chase Yarberough posted 12 points and 10 points, respectively. Junior forward Jon Weir added nine points while senior center Josh Bryan, sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) and sophomore forward John Ward all tossed in eight points.
Grove City closed the first half with a 10-3 run to take a 43-26 halftime lead. Sophomore forward Jaxon Weyforth sparked the surge with a free throw while freshman guard Kyle Randle followed with a three-pointer. Yarberough and Randle both scored in the paint while Bock and sophomore center Russ Gump added foul shots.
Grove City shot 29 of 67 (43 percent) from the field for the game. Bethany went 22 of 54 (41 percent). Grove City out-rebounded Bethany, 51-22. The Wolverines collected 24 offensive rebounds. Yarberough led Grove City with eight rebounds. Bock and Gump each snagged six rebounds.
Bock also had five assists for Grove City. The Wolverines turned over the ball 15 times while Bethany had 16 turnovers.
Cole Dailey led Bethany (3-18, 3-13 PAC) with 18 points.
Grove City will visit conference rival Chatham at 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Women's Basketball – The Grove City College women's basketball team never trailed Wednesday night in a 66-45 victory over visiting Bethany in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at the Grove City College Arena. Grove City (12-8, 12-3 PAC) charged out to an 11-0 lead on the way to its fourth straight victory.
Grove City held Bethany (6-15, 6-10 PAC) to 26 percent (14 of 54) shooting from the field. Grove City also outrebounded Bethany, 67-31, with 32 of the Wolverines' rebounds coming at the offensive end.
Senior guard Megan Kallock poured in 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead Grove City. Junior forward Kat Goetz posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, her first double-double of the season. Sophomore guard Jaden Davinsizer recorded her third straight double-digit scoring effort by finishing with 11 points.
Grove City led 27-11 with 3:42 left in the first half but Bethany pulled to within 30-20 by halftime. The Bison then trimmed the lead to 37-31 midway through the third quarter. However, back-to-back Davinsizer 3-pointers gave Grove City a 43-31 lead by the end of the third quarter.
The Wolverines then sewed up the win with a 23-9 run in the fourth quarter. Kallock scored 14 of her 22 points during the outburst.
Junior center Katie Baller also grabbed 10 rebounds for Grove City. Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski added seven rebounds and freshman guard Reese Hasley tracked down six boards.
Polczynski also matched a season-high with seven assists. Baller and Hasley both assisted three field goals. Polczynski had three steals as Grove City forced 20 Bethany turnovers. The Wolverines had 24 turnovers.
Grove City, which led 16-7 after one quarter, shot 24 of 74 (32 percent) from the field for the game. The Wolverines went 8 for 15 (53 percent) in the fourth quarter.
Ashleigh Wheeler led Bethany with 16 points.
Grove City will visit Chatham at 12 p.m. Saturday in conference action.
THIEL
• Men's Basketball – The Thiel College men's basketball team dropped a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) game to the Franciscan Barons, 82-75, Wednesday night.
The Barons got off to a quick start, scoring the game's first five points, and scoring 13 of the game's opening 16 points.
The Barons shot 46 percent from the field in the first half, giving them a 41-27 lead at the half.
The Barons would continue to make shots, opening the second half on a 15-5 run to open a 24-point lead. The Tomcats outscored the Barons 26-12, in the final 7:00 minutes, but the lead would be too much to overcome.
Thiel was led by freshman guard Mike Brown who notched a career-best 24 points and three assists. Brown also shot 56 percent (9-16) from the field and 50 percent (3-6) from 3-point range. Elijah Harden (Kennedy Catholic High) and Marlon Ellerbee each added 18 points. Ellerbee added six boards and four assists. Beni Lavodrama notched a team-high eight rebounds.
Franciscan was led by Josh Zimmerman who tallied 22 points and seven boards. Colton Hage added 19 points and six rebounds.
The Tomcats are off this weekend and return to action with a trip to Saint Vincent on Wednesday. The PAC game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Men's Basketball – The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team held Gannon University to just two points over the final 4:30 of regulation on the way to a 72-68 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division win Wednesday at Gannon.
SRU has now won two straight games to improve its record to 14-7 overall and 8-7 inside the PSAC while the Golden Knights drop to 2-17 overall and 2-13 in league games after suffering their ninth single-digit loss of the year.
The win, combined with The Rock’s 83-69 victory against Gannon at Morrow Field House earlier in the year, gives SRU a season sweep of the Golden Knights for a second consecutive year.
Lashon Lindsey recorded his second double-double in as many games following a 15-point, 12-rebound, one-block performance. Lindsey connected on two 3-pointers while shooting 6-of-10 from the field overall.
Amante Britt matched Lindsey for team-high point honors on the night in what was a 15-point, three-assist, one-steal effort for The Rock’s senior point guard. Britt is now 20 points away from becoming the 24th athlete in program history score 1,000 career points.
Jomo Goings, who made his first start since Dec. 3, added 14 points, three assists and a pair of steals as well.
Khalid Gates just missed out on a double-double of his own after finishing with eight points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Fellow starter Ahmad Galimore chipped in seven points, three rebounds and two assists of his own.
Jonathan McFall paced The Rock’s reserves with nine points while Bobby Clifford had two points and three rebounds. Nik Cazacu rounded out the top bench performances with two points.
Slippery Rock appeared poised to pull away from the host Golden Knights on several occasions, but GU found answers to several SRU runs to keep it a close contest until the final seconds of regulation.
The Rock led by 12 points through the game’s opening 11 minutes only for Gannon to cut SRU’s lead in half at 34-28 heading into halftime.
Slippery Rock stretched its lead back out to eight points through the first five minutes of the second half, but the Golden Knights once again had an answer as they rattled off nine unanswered points to jump ahead, 49-48, with 13:11 to play.
The remainder of the game was a back-and-forth contest as neither team led by more than four points for the remainder of the contest.
GU found itself ahead 66-65 with 4:30 to go, but any thoughts of a home upset were halted thanks to a stout defensive effort by SRU in the game’s final minutes as Gannon made just one of its final seven field goal attempts in addition to committing three late turnovers.
With Gannon’s offense being held firmly in check, Slippery Rock scored five straight points courtesy of one Gates foul shot, two free throws from Britt and a Lindsey basket, giving SRU a 70-66 lead it would never relinquish en route to the eventual 72-68 triumph.
Another strong shooting second half led to Slippery Rock closing the game with an overall field goal percentage of .456 (26-of-57). SRU also shot 31.6 percent (6-of-19) from 3-point range and 63.6 percent (14-of-22) at the foul line.
Gannon shot 43.5 percent (27-of-62) from the field overall, 50 percent (8-of-16) from deep, but just 54.5 percent (6-of-11) at the foul line. Chris Clancy kept the Golden Knights in the game for most of the night as he scored a game-high 20 points thanks in no small part to five 3-pointers.
Both teams finished the contest with 37 rebounds while Slippery Rock held a slight edge in turnovers, with just 10 of its own while forcing 12 Gannon miscues.
Slippery Rock returns home to host Seton Hill University 3 p.m. Saturday at Morrow Field House. Saturday's game will be The Rock's annual Alumni Game and Black History Month Game.
• Women's Basketball – The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 77-63 loss to Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division leader No. 23 Gannon University on the road Wednesday.
With the loss, The Rock’s record moves to 12-9 overall and 7-8 in league competition while the Golden Knights improve to 20-3 overall and 12-3 in the division.
SRU was led by Deleah Gibson, with her third 20-point game over The Rock’s last four contests, as she registered 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal while going 4-of-4 from the free throw line.
Kennedy Middleton paced Slippery Rock on defense with 11 rebounds to go along with seven points, four assists and one steal.
Four players registered six points apiece in Alyssa Gillin, Bella Long, Isabellah Middleton and Jada Ward. Gillin added five rebounds, one block and one steal to her stat line while Middleton tallied three steals, two rebounds and two assists and Ward tacked on two steals, one rebound and one assist.
Rounding out Slippery Rock’s leaders were Kelley McKnight (four points), Emily Venick (three points) and Kaylin Venick (three rebounds, two points).
The Rock and Golden Knights played an evenly contested first half that saw six lead changes before Slippery Rock utilized a 9-4 run to close out the opening 20 minutes leading Gannon 36-32.
Slippery Rock’s impressive first half showing ended with its second highest shooting percentage of the year at 51.7 (15-of-29) in addition to Gibson (2-of-3) Gillin (2-of-3) and Long (2-of-2) all finding success from long range in the first two quarters.
Coming out of the break, SRU and GU proceeded to trade baskets for the opening half of the third quarter with neither team leading by more than five points.
Gannon made five 3-pointers over the final 4:41 of the third quarter and out-score The Rock by 10 points to take a 59-53 advantage into the final 10 minutes of regulation.
The Golden Knights continued to expand their lead over Slippery Rock throughout the fourth quarter while holding SRU to only 10 points en route to a 77-63 Gannon victory.
For the game, SRU shot 40.7 percent (22-of-54) from the floor, 40 percent (8-of-20) from long range and 61.1 percent (11-of-18) from the foul line. The Rock forced the Golden Knights into 15 turnovers while making 13 miscues of their own.
GU ended the contest shooting 50 percent (31-of-62) from the floor, 42.4 percent (14-of-33) from 3-point range and 50 percent (1-of-2) from the free-throw line. The Golden Knights held advantages over The Rock in rebounds (36-31) while Samantha Pirosko led all scorers with 23 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.
The Rock returns home to host Seton Hill University 1 p.m. Saturday for its Black History Month game at Morrow Field House. Earlier this year the Griffins defeated SRU 76-58 in Greensburg.
WESTMINSTER
• Men's Basketball – The Westminster College men's basketball team earned a 65-52 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) win over Waynesburg University Wednesday night at the Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
Westminster improved to 12-8 overall and 10-5 in the PAC. The victory ended a Titan two-game losing streak. Waynesburg fell to 5-13 overall and 3-11 in league play. Wednesday was Westminster's ninth-straight win over Waynesburg.
Freshman Trey DePietro and junior Andrew Clark each scored 12 points to lead Westminster. DePietro went 4-of-8 from the floor and finished with a game-high nine rebounds. Clark was 5-of-8 shooting.
Junior Reese Leone totaled 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Freshman Quincy Jones added 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and chipped in with five boards.
Westminster shot 54.5 percent (24-44) from the field and connected on 4-of-9 (44.4%) three-point attempts. The Titans made just 13-of-23 (56.5%) of their opportunities from the free throw line. Westminster registered a 35-26 advantage on the glass and held a 34-22 edge in scoring in the paint.
Leone's made three-pointer with just over five minutes gone in the first pushed Westminster's lead to nine, 13-4. A 10-2 run brought Waynesburg back to within one, 15-14, with 9:23 to play before the break. John Tastinger II's bucket with 24 seconds left in the first evened the score at 29-29 at the half.
Westminster shot 57.9 percent (11-19) in the first half and held the lead for over 17 minutes.
Fueled by a 9-0 spurt to open the second, Westminster's lead grew to as many as 20, 60-40, midway through the period.
DePietro posted eight points and six rebounds in the final 20 minutes.
Tastinger II led Waynesburg with 21 points and six rebounds.
Westminster hosts Bethany College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
