A series of local college athletes were rewarded for their efforts on Monday with weeky honors by the Presidents' Athletic Conference. Grove City College running back Clayton Parrish, Thiel wide receiver Andre Rodgers, Westminster cross country runner Justin Redilla, Grove City men's soccer forward Sam Belitz and Westminster women's soccer's Allie Augustine and Amanda Lewis were all honored.
• Parrish (West Middlesex High) was named the PAC football Offensive Player of the Week after running for 113 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-13 Wolverines win over Case Western Reserve on Saturday at Robert E. Thorn Field. It was his second straight 100-yard game and sixth in his career. He moved into fourth on the Grove City career rushing touchdowns list, and he also is sixth among active Division III players with 32 career scores.
• Rodgers received conference Special Teams Player of the Week recognition. Rodgers returned a second quarter kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown in Thiel’s 27-26 victory over Bethany at Bison Stadium in Bethany, W.Va. His return came with 2:20 remaining in the first half and extended the Tomcats’ lead to 14-6 going into the break. Rodgers opened the scoring Saturday with a 52-yard touchdown reception from Owen Trumbull with 9:42 left in the first quarter. He totaled 126 yards on four kickoff returns and made three catches for 81 yards against the Bison.
• Redilla was named the PAC Rookie of the Week. Redilla won Chatham’s 5-kilometer, 20-runner Cougar Challenge Friday afternoon at the Eden Hall campus in Gibsonia. He finished in a time of 18:29.91 as the Titans finished second with 30 points.
• Belitz was named the PAC Offensive Player of the Week after he helped Grove City improve to 3-0 in the PAC by scoring a hat trick in Wednesday’s 3-0 shutout of Westminster. He recorded his second straight hat trick and moved into fifth place on Grove City's career scoring list with 36 goals. He scored off of a Matt Van Kirk assist in the 28th minute and netted unassisted goals in the 49th minute and 51st minute. Belitz is tied for the league lead with nine goals this season. His 18 points rank second in the PAC.
• In women's soccer, Augustine was named the Offensive Player of the Week and Lewis received the Rookie of the Week.
Augustine scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over two-time defending PAC champion Chatham for her her third and fourth tallies of the season. Augustine’s goal in the 46th minute was assisted by Natalie Vilchek while her score in the 82nd minute was assisted by Lewis.
Lewis finished Westminster’s 2-0 week with two goals and an assist. She scored the first goal in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory at Grove City before posting the first goal and assisting on another in Saturday’s 3-0 shutout win over Chatham. Lewis netted the goal against Grove City in the 15th minute on an assist from Vilchek. She scored in the 12th minute against Chatham before assisting on Augustine’s goal. Lewis’ six assists rank third in the PAC, while her 14 points (five goals, six assists) rank eighth.
