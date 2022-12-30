GROVE CITY
• Men’s Basketball – The Grove City College men’s basketball team dropped an 89-75 decision to visiting Pitt-Bradford in non-conference action Friday afternoon at the Grove City College Arena.
Grove City trailed 47-44 at halftime but surged ahead, 55-51, five minutes into the second half. Senior center Josh Bryan started the run with a jumper on the first possession of the second half. Sophomore guard Jonah Bock fired in seven straight points for the Wolverines (4-6) and sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) capped the outburst with a 15-footer.
However, Pitt-Bradford countered with a 15-4 run to take the lead for good.
Bock led Grove City with a career-high 27 points, including seven three-point goals. Bock tied a career high with seven three-pointers.
Bryan and freshman guard Mike Christenson each added seven points for Grove City.
Bock also paced Grove City with six rebounds, helping the Wolverines accrue a 42-28 edge on the glass. Sophomore center Russ Gump added five rebounds.
Sophomore guard Chase Yarberough dished out six assists while sophomore forward John Ward had four assists. Bryan, Christenson and junior forward Jon Weir all had three assists.
Grove City recorded assists on 23 of its 28 field goals. The Wolverines shot 28 of 65 (43 percent) from the field. Pitt-Bradford shot 16 of 30 (53 percent) from the field in each half, finishing the game 32 of 60 (53 percent).
Pitt-Bradford converted 17 Grove City turnovers into 22 points. The Panthers turned over the ball six times.
Nathan Schneider led Pitt-Bradford with 34 points.
The Wolverines have a quick turnaround as they will host Chatham at 1 p.m. today in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action.
WESTMINSTER
Westminster College sophomore safety Brice Butler (Farrell High) earned First Team All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) honors this week.
Butler was named to this year’s D3football.com All-Region squad. He was a First Team All-PAC pick this season after being named honorable mention in 2021. Butler finished the season with six interceptions, the second-most in the league. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Butler has 11 interceptions in 21 career games. The 21 interceptions rank seventh among active Division III players.
The Titans were 7-3 overall this season.
