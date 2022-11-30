GROVE CITY – The Grove City College men’s basketball team earned its first Presidents’ Athletic Conference win of the 2022-23 season Wednesday night by pulling out an 83-78 victory over visiting Franciscan in the Grove City College Arena.
Three Grove City players scored in double figures, led by freshman guard Daniel Penosky with 16 points. Penosky went 4 for 7 from behind the three-point line as part of his season-high scoring effort.
Sophomore guard Jonah Bock also went 4 for 7 on three-pointers and finished with 14 points. Sophomore guard Chase Yarberough added a dozen points.
Grove City finished the game 11 of 20 (55 percent) on three-pointers. Overall, the Wolverines went 32 of 74 (43 percent) for the night on field goals.
The Wolverines led 38-28 at halftime and quickly pushed the lead to 12 on a tip-in by senior center Josh Bryan. The Wolverines held a 45-35 lead three minutes into the second half when Franciscan surged ahead with an 18-4 run.
Franciscan led 57-53 midway through the second half but sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) scored a putback and Bock followed with back-to-back three-pointers.
Grove City took the lead for good, 63-61, when Bryan scored off an offensive rebound. Penosky hit a jumper and freshman guard Mike Christenson added a driving layup.
Grove City outrebounded the Barons, 55-36. Bryan had eight rebounds while Yarberough collected seven caroms. Bock, Cano and junior forward Jon Weir each had five rebounds.
Yarberough also had six assists and a pair of blocks for Grove City. Christenson and Bryan both had three assists. Sophomore forward John Ward and sophomore center Russ Gump each blocked two shots.
Travis Lien led Franciscan with 30 points. The Barons shot 31 of 71 (44 percent) from the field. Franciscan had seven turnovers while Grove City turned over the ball 18 times.
Grove City returns to action Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. conference clash at Westminster.
THIEL
• Women’s Basketball – The Thiel College women’s basketball team lost a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) game to the Bethany Bison Wednesday, 74-50.
Senior forward Destiny Johnson led the Tomcats with 16 points and secured a game-high 13 rebounds to tally her fourth double-double of the season. With her 13 rebounds, Johnson moved into a 10th-place tie with Fontella Jones on the program’s career rebounds list (688).
Johnson made 7-of-11 shots from the floor Wednesday evening and went 2-for-3 at the charity line. She also contributed four steals.
Freshman guard Shayla Foster scored seven points and corralled two rebounds. Senior forward Destiny Merriwether scored five points and grabbed five rebounds.
Ashleigh Wheeler scored a game-best 17 points for the Bison. Bella Skobel scored 13 points and led her team with nine rebounds.
The Tomcats will face Allegheny on the road Saturday. The PAC game is slated to begin at 2 p.m.
