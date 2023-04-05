GROVE CITY
• Men’s Track and Field – Three Grove City College men’s track and field athletes earned victories Wednesday as the Grove City track and field teams hosted their annual Mini-Invitational at Robert E. Thorn Field.
Senior James Parenti, junior Gabe Dunlap and freshman Alex Mitchell all picked up wins Wednesday to lead Grove City at the unscored event. Parenti won the discus with a best throw of 146 feet, 8 inches. Dunlap took top honors in the javelin with a throw of 169-10. Mitchell, meanwhile, led Grove City in the track events by winning the 400 meters in 49.07 seconds.
Freshman Zachary Warrick finished second in the 800 meters with a time of 1:58.48. He finished one spot ahead of freshman Isaac Busler, who recorded a third-place time of 2:00.15 in the 800.
Junior Nick Gustafson earned third in the shot put with a season-best mark of 52-5 1/2. Junior J.D. Black took third in the javelin with a toss of 166 feet, 2 inches while sophomore Ryan Lenhart captured third in the discus (140-11).
Sophomore Nick Petucci took third in the triple jump (42-3/4). Freshman Michael Chambers cleared 13-7 1/2 in the pole vault to secure third place.
Grove City also finished third in the 400- and 1600-meter relays. The 400 relay squad of Dunlap, Mitchell, freshman Greg Wilson and senior Tyler Eagan combined for a time of 43.08 seconds. Eagan, Mitchell, freshman David Thomas and senior Cory Boyer teamed for a time of 3:28.40 in the 1600 relay.
Black added a fourth-place finish in the discus with a best throw of 135 feet, 1 inch.
The Wolverines return to action April 15 at the Thiel Invitational.
• Women’s Track and Field – The Grove City College women’s track and field team produced several notable performances Wednesday afternoon as the Wolverines hosted their annual Mini-Invitational at Robert E. Thorn Field.
Sophomore Grace Smith helped pace Grove City at the unscored meet by winning the 1500 meters in a time of 4 minutes, 51.70 seconds. Senior Abby Biddle (Grove City High), sophomore Ella Lyle, sophomore Kaylynn Johnson and sophomore Lydia Bennett opened the meet by winning the 3200 relay in 9:55.63.
Sophomore Emma Fiscus earned second in the 5000 meters (19:25.40) while freshman Audrey Karwowski took runner-up in the 800 with a time of 2:22.52.
Freshman Annie Vannoy paced Grove City in the field events by taking second in the long jump. Vannoy posted a season-best mark of 18 feet, 2 1/2 inches. She finished one spot ahead of senior Emma Vezzosi, who took third with a best jump of 17-5 3/4.
Junior Katie Baller took third in the high jump after clearing 5-1 3/4. Sophomore Tori Stewart finished third in the triple jump (34-4 1/2) while Bennett took third in the 1500 (4:54.84).
Grove City also took third in the 1600 relay as the foursome of Biddle, Vannoy, sophomore Carolyn Colteryahn and sophomore Britta Lagerquist combined for a time of 4:11.73.
Vezzosi finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.72) while Johnson placed fourth in the 800 with a 2:28.36 clocking. Freshman Megan Wise earned fourth in the discus with a throw of 111-10 while sophomore Virginia Williams finished fourth in the 5000 (20:25.38).
Grove City will have the weekend off for Easter. The Wolverines return to action April 15 at the Thiel Invitational in Greenville.
• Women’s Lacrosse – The Grove City College women’s lacrosse team dropped to 2-1 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference with a 16-15 overtime defeat Wednesday at Franciscan. The Barons scored 3:50 into overtime to stop Grove City’s three-game win streak.
Five Wolverines posted multi-goal performances Wednesday. Senior midfielder Madison Nazigian paced Grove City with four goals. Senior midfielder Meredith Basham, junior attack Madeline Dunda and sophomore midfielder Abby Roetering all recorded three goals. Sophomore attack Meah Groves scored twice.
Grove City trailed 3-0 eight minutes into the game but forged a 4-4 tie by the end of the first quarter. Nazigian scored three unassisted goals while Roetering added a goal. The Wolverines took their first lead of the afternoon, 5-4, when Groves scored with 10:50 remaining in the first half. Basham assisted the Groves goal.
Roetering, Basham and Dunda all scored in the fourth quarter to give Grove City a 15-12 lead with 4:22 left. Franciscan scored three times in a three-minute span to force overtime, though. Joanna Hilkert tied the game with 46 seconds left in regulation. Kiera Wilson then scored the overtime game-winner for the Barons.
The game featured nine ties and seven lead changes.
Dunda assisted two goals while Basham, Groves, Nazigian and freshman attack Jackie Rowell all tallied assists.
Nazigian had 11 draw controls and sophomore defender Sarah Jackson totaled six draw controls. Dunda caused two turnovers.
Sophomore defender Emily Arnold led Grove City with five ground balls. Basham, Jackson, Nazigian, Roetering and sophomore attack Maddie Krabitz all collected three ground balls.
Sophomore Elyse Kiggins stopped eight shots in goals. Grove City outshot Franciscan, 42-32. Grove City finished the game with a dozen turnovers while the Barons had 18 turnovers.
Grove City hosts Waynesburg in conference play Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
THIEL
• Men’s Tennis – The Thiel College men’s tennis team lost a Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) match on the road Wednesday to the Grove City Wolverines, 9-0.
Grove City’s Adam Scharnagl defeated Christian Kemp 6-0, 6-1 at third singles while Wesley Morgan topped Evan Cessna 6-0, 6-1 at fifth singles.
The Tomcats will face the Saint Vincent Bearcats on the road today. The PAC match is scheduled to begin at noon. The Wolverines will continue their five-match homestand Tuesday when Grove City hosts conference foe Washington & Jefferson at 4 p.m.
• Track and Field – The Thiel College men and women’s track & field teams competed at the Grove City Invitational on Wednesday.
Senior Quintin Weaver set a new school record in the men’s 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.65. The previous record had stood since 1996. This was also the fourth time this season that Weaver has either been part of a team that broke a record, or broke one by himself.
For the men’s team, the Tomcats had two top-seven finishes in the men’s 1,500-meter run. Brock Newsome (4:12.11) and Matt Beuermann (4:26.37) finished fourth and seventh, respectively. The men’s 4x400 meter relay team, consisting of Tyrese Ogletree, John Bresnan (Reynolds High), Newsome and Weaver finished fifth with a time of 3:36.56.
In the men’s field events, Andre Williams led the way with a first-place finish in the men’s triple jump with a distance of 13.81 meters. Williams also finished fourth in the men’s long jump with a mark of 6.51 meters. In the men’s javelin throw, Nicholas Kobielus (West Middlesex High) recorded a fourth-place finish with a distance of 48.96 meters. In the men’s discus throw, Frank Fugman finished eighth with a distance of 38.65 meters. In the men’s high jump, Caleb Learn finished tied for fourth with a mark of 1.75 meters.
For the women, two Tomcats recorded top-seven finishes in the women’s 1,500-meter run. Hannah Strott (5:10.52) and Hannah Jones (Commodore Perry High) (5:23.60) finished fifth and seventh, respectively. In the women’s 100-meter dash, Kaylee Suarez finished sixth with a time of 13.90 seconds. In the women’s 200-meter dash, Tumba Powell finished fifth with a time of 27.14 seconds. In the women’s 800-meter run, Thiel had two top-eight finishes with Lillianna Briscoe (2:32.88) and Jones (2:38.43) finishing sixth and eighth, respectively.
In the women’s field events, Isabelle Iliev recorded a second-place finish in the women’s javelin throw with a mark of 33.65 meters. In the women’s discus throw, Brooke Mottley recorded a sixth-place finish with a mark of 33.27 meters. In the women’s high jump, Thiel had two top-six finishes with Kaylee Suarez (1.52 meters) and Tumba Powell (1.47 meters) finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Alexis McFadden recorded a fifth-place finish in the women’s long jump with a mark of 5.01 meters.
The Tomcats are back in action on April 15 when they host the Thiel Tomcat Invitational. Events will start at 10 a.m.
• Men’s Volleyball – The Thiel College men’s volleyball team clinched the second seed in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference North Division, meaning the Tomcats will host an AMCC quarterfinal match next week.
The quarterfinal match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Maenpa Court at Beeghly Gymnasium.
The Tomcats, who boast a 14-12 record (9-3 AMCC), will host the third-place team of the South Division on Tuesday.
The Tomcats clinched the second seed following a 3-1 win over Saint Vincent on Saturday.
The semifinal and championship rounds will be hosted at the number one overall seed, being either Penn-State Behrend or Geneva.
The Tomcats close out the regular season on Saturday when they travel to Mount Aloysius. The AMCC match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
• Men’s Lacrosse – Westminster College senior attack Ryan Greer established the program’s all-time points record in Wednesday night’s 13-10 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) victory over Allegheny College at the UPMC Sports Complex.
Greer finished the night with two goals and an assist and currently has 170 points on 97 goals and 73 assists in 46 career games. He eclipsed the previous program record of 169, set by Ryan Shorts (2016-19).
Westminster improved to 6-5 overall and 2-1 in the PAC. Allegheny fell to 5-5 overall and 1-1 in the league.
Senior attack Nick Hubner led all scorers with six points on five goals and an assist. Freshman attack Brady Page finished with two goals and three assists while sophomore midfielder Gavin Jones added three goals and an assist. Senior midfielder Hamish Mathwin had one goal and one assist while senior midfielder Boyd Foster contrinuted a pair of assists.
Junior faceoff Colin O’Malley won 13-of-20 faceoffs while adding seven ground balls and a caused turnover.
Senior defender Mike Roman had seven ground balls and a pair of caused turnovers while sophomore defender Brody McGuinness chipped in with three ground balls. Freshman defensive midfielder Jahiem Hawkins finished with three caused turnovers and two ground balls.
Freshman goalkeeper Brendan Siwik posted 13 saves.
Aidan D’Amato led Allegheny with three goals and an assist. He added five ground balls and a caused turnover.
The game was tied at 2-2 after one period and 6-6 at halftime after Allegheny evened the game with two goals in the final six minutes.
Westminster came out hot in the second half, scoring the first four goals of the third period while outscoring Allegheny 5-1 in the third. Greer’s 170th point came on a goal scored off of a Hubner assist with 2:15 remaining in the third.
Gideon Sullivan scored with under 12 minutes to play in regulation to cut the Allegheny deficit to three, 11-8, but back-to-back unassisted scores by Hubner and Page stretched the Titans’ lead to five-13-8 with just under nine minutes to go. Allegheny tallied the final two goals of the game with under seven minutes remaining.
Westminster finished the night 24-of-28 on clear attempts. The Titans held the Gators to 0-for-8 on extra-man opportunities. Westminster had 21 turnovers to Allegheny’s 19.
Westminster outshot Allegheny 40-33, while the Gators posted a 23-20 edge in shots on goals.
Westminster will host Saint Vincent College Wednesday. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
• Men’s Tennis – The Westminster College men’s tennis team earned a 7-2 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) victory Wednesday afternoon at Waynesburg University.
Westminster improved to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the PAC this season. Waynesburg fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in league play.
After taking all three doubles matches, the Titans earned wins in four of six singles matches.
Junior Jacob Mack cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while sophomore Thomas Albert picked up a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles. Sophomore Dylan Weiss won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5 singles and freshman Ryan Crissman earned a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 6 singles.
Westminster will host Juniata College on Saturday. Matches are scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.