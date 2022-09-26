Several local college athletes received weekly honors by the Presidents' Athletic Conference on Monday. Grove City College's Ben Bladel (football), Hunter Hardin and Jesse Greyshock (men's soccer), and Alyssa Good and Sunshine Tarpey (women's tennis) along with Westminster's Gabby Hunter (women's soccer) all received recognition.
Bladel, a freshman linebacker, was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week. He had five tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a sack in a 42-7 in over Saint Vincent on Saturday night in Grove City. Through four games, Bedel has 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks with a forced fumble.
Hardin was named the PAC men's soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Hardin had eight points on three goals and two assists in two league games for Grove City. On Wednesday, he scored three goals in eight minutes in the second half against Chatham. And on Saturday, he had two assists in the Wolverines' 6-0 win over Franciscan.
Greyshock posted two shutouts at goalkeeper for the Wolverines. He made three stops on Wednesday against Chatham. He added five more saves, including one on a penalty kick, Saturday against Franciscan. Greyshock has three shutouts this season and owns a conference-low 1.15 goals-against average in eight starts.
On the women's pitch, Hunter was named the PAC Defensive Player of the Week. The Titans went 2-0 in conference play after wins over Saint Vincent and Allegheny College. They allowed one goal in 180 minutes of action last week. A 3-0 win over Saint Vincent was the program's fourth shutout this season. Hunter scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Gators in the 63rd minutes for her first college goal. A starter in all nine matches this season, Hunter is leading a backline effort that has allowed six goals this season.
In women's tennis, Good was named the PAC Player of the Week while Tarpey was named the Rookie of the Week.
Good went 3-0 last week. She teamed with Tarpey for an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles over Cejaelyn Perednia and Jessica Bout at Geneva. And on Saturday, Good and Tarpey earned an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles against Mount Union’s Jenna Hinkle and Marissa Scobee. Good then picked up a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Clarissa Freitt at No. 6 singles to clinch Grove City's 5-4 win.
Tarpey went 4-0 last week for the Wolverines. Tarpey did not drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 No. 4 singles win over Geneva’s Perednia, then picked up a 6-0, 7-5 victory at No. 4 singles Saturday against Mount Union’s Emily Peel.
