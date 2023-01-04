SLIPPERY ROCK• Men’s Basketball – The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team opened the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division portion of its 2022-23 schedule in fine fashion Wednesday with an 83-69 victory over Gannon University at Morrow Field House.
The win improves The Rock’s record to 10-2 overall and 4-2 inside the PSAC while Gannon drops to 0-10 overall and 0-6 in league competition following the loss. SRU’s 10-2 record is tied for the fourth-best 12-game start to a season in the program’s 112-year history.
Additionally, Wednesday’s victory marked Slippery Rock’s 11th straight win at Morrow Field House, the third longest active home winning streak in the PSAC.
Slippery Rock had four players finish in double figures against the Golden Knights with Jonathan McFall leading the way courtesy of a team-high 16 points. McFall connected on 4-of-6 3-pointers on the way to his highest scoring output over the last nine games.
Jomo Goings came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points thanks to three 3-pointers and a 5-for-6 showing at the foul line.
The Rock’s formidable post duo of Khalid Gates and Lashon Lindsey added 13 and 11 points, respectively, with both grabbing five rebounds apiece. Lindsey also dished out three assists while Gates, who had three highlight-reel dunks, picked up two steals and blocked one shot.
Amante Britt guided The Rock with a season-high five assists as well as three steals in addition to scoring five points and collecting three rebounds.
Led by Goings’ big night, Slippery Rock’s bench accounted for a season-high 33 points in the win as Dylan Ahearn (8), Ahmad Galimore (6), Alex Griggs (3) and Nik Cazacu (2) all added points as well with Galimore also grabbing four rebounds and Griggs tallying two steals.
The Rock and Golden Knights traded baskets for the opening eight minutes of regulation with Gannon taking a slight 12-11 lead following a Zach Kent layup. However, Gates answered on SRU’s ensuing possession with a dunk that gave Slippery Rock a lead it would never relinquish.
SRU went onto build its lead out to as many as 16 points in the first half before settling for a 12-point advantage of 39-27 heading into halftime. McFall scored 14 of his 16 points in the opening 20 minutes.
To their credit, the Golden Knights battled back from the sizable deficit to cut The Rock’s lead down to one possession on three separate occasions in the second half, but with SRU leading 55-52 with 8:49 left to play Slippery Rock was able effectively put any thoughts of an upset to rest by scoring 28 of the game’s final 45 points on the way to a 14-point win.
As a team, Slippery Rock set season-highs in both total assists (15) and made 3-pointers (11) while its 83 points were the most against a Division II team this year. All told, SRU closed the game shooting a healthy 45.8 percent (27-of-59) from the field overall, 39.3 percent (11-of-28) from distance and 78.3 percent (18-of-23) at the foul line.
SRU, which held a slight +2 (32-30) rebounding edge over Gannon, committed just 13 turnovers over 40 minutes all the while forcing the Golden Knights into 18 miscues which ultimately translated into 19 points off turnovers. The Rock also turned 11 offensive rebounds into 19 second chance points.
Gannon finished the game shooting 48.1 percent (25-of-52) from the field overall despite going just 2-for-13 from 3-point range. GU also hit 85 percent (17-of-20) of its free throws. Playing in just his third game of the season, Kent came off the bench to score a game-high 20 points for the Golden Knights.
Slippery Rock remains at Morrow Field House for a second straight PSAC West game when it hosts California (Pa.) 1 p.m.
• Women’s Basketball – The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team cut a 24-point first half deficit to just seven, but was unable to complete its comeback bid as it lost 75-59 to No. 23 Gannon University Wednesday at Morrow Field House.
With the loss, Slippery Rock’s record moves to 8-4 overall and 3-3 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference while Gannon improves to 12-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
The nationally ranked Golden Knights jumped out to a dominant start as they outscored The Rock 20-3 over the first quarter before extending their lead to as many as 24 points and taking a 40-18 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the break, SRU rallied with an 11-4 run, ultimately outscoring Gannon by 13 points (28-15) in the third quarter. Kennedy Middleton helped to ignite the Slippery Rock comeback by scoring 12 points in the third.
Kennedy Middleton opened the fourth quarter with another successful jumper to cut GU’s lead to just seven points at 55-48 with 8:29 left in regulation.
However, SRU was unable to complete their late game resurgence as the Golden Knights answered back by scoring 20 of the game’s final 31 points, with 11 coming at the foul line, en route to the 75-59 win.
Isabellah Middleton paced the Slippery Rock offense with 16 points to go along with nine rebounds, five steals and two assists. Kennedy Middleton added a double-double performance, her seventh such of the season, with 15 points and 12 rebounds in addition to making three assists.
Deleah Gibson came off the bench to go for 11 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals while Alyssa Gillin chipped in a career-high nine points in addition to having two rebounds, one assist and one block.
Rounding out The Rock’s leaders were Kelley McKnight (4 points, 3 rebounds), Emily Venick (3 points, 2 steals) and Arianna Mitchell (3 rebounds, 1 point).
After early game shooting troubles of just 15.6 percent from the floor over the first half, Slippery Rock ended the night shooting 33.9 percent (21-of-62) from the field overall, 27.3 percent (3-of-11) from long range and 73.7 percent (14-of-19) from the charity stripe.
For the game, the Golden Knights outrebounded The Rock 35-52 while SRU committed 14 turnovers and forced Gannon into 15 miscues.
Gannon was 40 percent from the floor (26-of-65), 25 percent from 3-point range (7-of-28) and 76.2 percent (16-of-21) from the free throw line. Samantha Pirosko led all scorer with 31 points to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists and one block.
Slippery Rock continues PSAC West action when it hosts California (Pa.) 1 p.m. Saturday at Morrow Field House for its Rock Athletic Club Game.
