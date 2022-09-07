SLIPPERY ROCK – The Slippery Rock University women’s soccer team tied Indiana University (Pa.), 2-2, Wednesday in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division match at James Egli Field.
SRU’s offense was paced by Kayla Swope who registered one goal and one assist as well as Brooke Riefenstahl with one goal. Rounding out The Rock’s offensive attack was Julia Mascaro and Sydney Patrick with one assist each.
Slippery Rock goalkeeper Emma Yoder tallied four saves over 90 minutes.
The Crimson Hawks (0-0-3, 0-0-3 PSAC Western) got off to an accelerated start when Aislin Meaney sent a pass to Hannah Scardina who netted IUP’s first score just 1:13 into the first half, taking an early one goal lead.
The lead did not last long as SRU (1-1-3, 0-1-2 PSAC Western) answered in fine fashion with a goal of its own less than three minutes later. Swope sent a shot towards the net that was blocked by the Indiana defense, before Riefenstahl collected the deflection and laid it in for her first goal of the year.
The Rock and Crimson Hawk offenses continued in persistent attack, forcing Yoder and IUP goalkeeper Samantha Gildner to make two saves apiece and prompting each defense to produce numerous blocks. Despite the offensive push, that included both squads receiving four corner kick attempts each, neither team would take the advantage as the game went into halftime tied 1-1.
Coming out of the break, Slippery Rock returned to its scoring ways by beautifully moving the ball from Mascaro to Patrick was played to the feet of Swope, who netted her first goal of the season giving SRU a 2-1 advantage less than five minutes into the second half.
Seemingly in control, The Rock offense continued their pursuit outshooting IUP 7-0 over the next 30 minutes. In Indiana’s first solid offensive push of the second half, Meaney was dished a pass from Samantha Nemeth that she was able to loft right out of the reach of Yoder to even the score once more.
The IUP offense tested Yoder over the final 10 minutes, forcing her to make two excellent saves as well as The Rock defense making a key save on a deflected shot. However, neither team was able to collect the game-winning goal, ending the match in a 2-2 tie.
For the game, Slippery Rock held advantages over IUP in total shots (16-10) and corner kicks (13-5) while both teams were even in shots on goal (7-7).
Slippery Rock travels to Erie for a PSAC West match against Mercyhurst University 3 p.m. Saturday.
GROVE CITY
• Men's Soccer – The Grove City College men's soccer team opened its road scheduled Wednesday evening by dropping a 3-2 decision at longtime regional rival Oberlin in non-conference action. Grove City (2-1) led 1-0 at halftime but Oberlin slipped past the Wolverines for the victory.
Grove City forged a 2-2 tie at 80:34 when senior forward Sam Belitz scored his second goal of the match. However, Oberlin broke the tie 55 seconds later when Anthony Pacewicz scored his first goal of the season.
Belitz gave Grove City a 1-0 lead when he blasted a penalty kick into the net at 4:49. Grove City maintained that lead into the second half before the Yeomen pulled ahead. Xander Francoeur tied the match with a goal at 47:16 and Toby Wells-Zimmerman gave Oberlin its first lead with a goal at 51:05.
Oberlin held a 21-20 edge in total shots. Grove City recorded a 12-6 advantage in shots on goal. Oberlin posted nine corner kicks and Grove CIty had four corners.
Senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock made three saves in goal for the Wolverines.
Belitz now has 30 career goals. He is sixth all-time on Grove City's career scoring list. Christian Caporaso (2016-19) sits fifth with 35 career goals.
Grove City leads the all-time series with Oberlin, 8-7-1. The teams first met in 1940.
The Wolverines will return to Ohio this weekend when Grove City visits Denison at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in non-conference play.
• Volleyball – The Grove City College volleyball team opened its road schedule Wednesday night by dropping a 25-19, 25-17, 26-28, 25-20 verdict at Allegheny in the David Wise Center.
Freshman Bella Costa paced the Wolverines with 13 kills while junior Eloise Augustine posted eight kills. Senior Faith Keating recorded seven kills and classmate Robin Collier collected six kills.
Freshman setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh distributed 20 assists and sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr added 17 assists. Kerr also served three aces.
Defensively, junior Gabby Lucas recorded a team-leading 17 digs. Costa and Keating each tallied 13 digs while junior Grace Kim posted 11 digs. Sophomore Audrey Donnelly led the Wolverines with four blocks.
Wednesday's match does not count toward the Presidents' Athletic Conference standings as the league's 11 teams are playing a single-round robin 10-match schedule in 2022. Grove City will host Allegheny in a conference match Oct. 27.
Grove City will play three matches this weekend at the Penn State Behrend Invitational in Erie. Friday, Grove City plays Oswego State at 5 p.m. Saturday, the Wolverines will play Fredonia State (1 p.m.) and Behrend (3 p.m.).
THIEL
• Men's Soccer – The Thiel College men's soccer team tied with the Hilbert Hawks, 1-1.
The teams remained scoreless throughout the first half. The Tomcats found the breakthrough midway through the second half. However, the Hawks found the equalizer about eight minutes later.
For the Tomcats, junior AJ Trobek scored his first career goal. Freshman Tyler Davy led the team with six shots. Goalkeeper Noah Brieck recorded six saves in 90 minutes.
For the Hawks, Hector Harris recorded the team's only goal. Logan Peck recorded ten saves in net.
The Tomcats are back in action Saturday when they travel to Penn State Altoona for a non-conference matchup. The match is scheduled to begin at noon.
