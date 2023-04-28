THIEL
• Softball – The Thiel College softball team swept the Chatham Cougars in a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) doubleheader Thursday at Tomcat Park.
Thiel won 6-5 in Game 1 and 6-3 in Game 2.
Trailing 5-2 in Game 1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Tomcats plated four runs in their final at-bat to win in walkoff fashion.
After loading the bases, Dani Ficeti (Greenville High) drove in a run on a single to center field. Kylee Yothers followed with a 2-RBI double, and Mila Brdar drove in the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Chatham led 3-0 in Game 1 before the Tomcats plated a pair of runs in the fourth frame on a double to left field by Yothers.
Yothers went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two doubles in the first game. Abby Rottman went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.
Kayla Roddy won Game 1. She allowed four earned runs and struck out two batters.
Lauren Bonner (Reynolds High) drove in the go-ahead run for the Tomcats on a double in the fifth inning of Game 2. After picking up another run in the fifth on an error, Kylie Heid gave Thiel an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI-double to right field.
Bonner went 3-for-4 in Game 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brdar went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.
Bonner earned the win in Game 2. She allowed one earned run on six hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.