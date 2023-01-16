Several area college athletes received weekly honors from the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. The weekly awards were announced Monday.
Thiel junior wrestler Braydon Herbster (Reynolds High) and freshman basketball player Elijah Harden (Kennedy Catholic High) joined Grove City College swimmers Rachel Ledford, Will Sterrett and Caleb Einolf among those earning awards.
Herbster went 4-0 while competing in the 197-pound weight class in two tri-meets last week. He was 2-0 Tuesday at the Mel Berry Duals, where he pinned Penn State Behrend’s Dylan Barber (0:39) and won by decision (3-2) over Case Western Reserve’s Stephen Andryc.
He added another 2-0 performance at the tri-meet at Pitt-Bradford on Saturday. He earned a 26-21 win over St. John Fisher with a 12-0 major decision over Jack Lestrange. He added a 14-3 major decision over Nathan Powley as the Tomcats came away with a 31-17 victory over Pitt-Bradford.
Harden was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Rookie of the Week in men’s basketball.
Harden led the Tomcats to a 1-1 week against Geneva and Westminster. Harden averaged 23.0 points per game, including shooting 60 percent (9-15) from 3-point range.
Against Geneva, Harden notched a career-high 24 points to go along with four rebounds. He also shot 4-5 (80 percent) from three-point range.
In the Tomcats win over Westminster, Harden tallied 22 points to go along with three boards and two assists. He shot 5-10 (50 percent) from 3-point range.
Ledford earned Swimmer of the Week honors on the women’s side. Grove City swept both weekly awards in men’s swimming and diving as Sterrett earned Swimmer of the Week and Einolf captured Rookie of the Week distinction.
Ledford captured both backstroke events in Grove City’s 180-99 home win Saturday over Penn State Behrend. She won the 100 back in a time of 1 minute, 3.47 seconds, then won the 200 backstroke in 2:18.02. Ledford also competed on Grove City’s victorious 200 free relay (1:44.38).
Sterrett won three events Saturday in the Wolverines’ 167-112 non-conference home win over Behrend. He won the 1000 free in a time of 10:35.97 seconds. Sterrett also added wins in the 200 backstroke (1:59.32) and 200 individual medley. (1:58.91). He also contributed to Grove City’s winning time of 1:34.50 in the 200 medley relay.
Einolf won the 100 backstroke in 53.87 seconds, then posted a winning time of 52.37 in the 100 butterfly Saturday against Penn State Behrend. He joined Sterrett on the 200 medley relay.
