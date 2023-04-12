The following are the District 10 All-Region Teams for boys basketball and boys swimming. Voting in basketball is conducted by coaches. The Erie Times-News staff selects the swimmers based on their performance from the entire season with special emphasis on the D-10 and PIAA championships.
BOYS BASKETBALLREGION 11st Team
Nasir O’Kane, Farrell, sr.
Lamont Samuels, Farrell, jr.
Cameron Keyser, Jamestown, sr.
D’Andre Whitman, Rocky Grove, sr.
Thorsten Hart, Kennedy Catholic, so.
2nd Team
Kyle Stringert, Commodore Perry, jr.
Kylon Wilson, Farrell, sr.
Danny Odem, Farrell, fr.
Remington Hart, Kennedy Catholic, sr.
Levi Hailstock, Kennedy Catholic, so.
Blayne Baker, Rocky Grove, sr.
Region champion – Farrell
Region player of the year – Nasir O’Kane, Farrell
REGION 21st Team
Jacob Mattocks, Mercer, sr.
Liam Campbell, Sharpsville, sr.
Richie Preston, West Middlesex, sr.
Gio Rococi, West Middlesex, sr.
Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer, jr.
2nd Team
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds, sr.
Cameron Pence, Lakeview, sr.
Cody Fagley, Lakeview, so.
Braden Scarvel, Sharpsville, sr.
Lucas Fagley, Lakeview, fr.
Region champion – Mercer
Region player of the year – Richie Preston, West Middlesex
REGION 51st Team
Derek Douglas, Sharon, so.
Logan Lentz, Greenville, sr.
John Sabo, Slippery Rock, sr.
Nathan Greer, Grove City, so.
Tyson Djakovich, Hickory, sr.
2nd Team
Brett Loughry, Grove City, jr.
Aiden Enoch, Hickory, sr.
Noah Philson, Greenville, jr.
Gavin Lutz, Grove City, jr.
Rylan Dye, Hickory, jr.
Region champion – Grove City
Region co-players of the year – Logan Lentz, Greenville; and Nathan Greer, Grove City
------
BOYS SWIMMINGREGION 11st Team
200 medley relay: Franklin: Kye Winslow, so.; Nathan Pfennigwerth, jr.; Camden Smith, so.; Ethan Nightingale, jr.
200 freestyle: Mark Cattron, Sharon, jr.
200 individual medley: Mark Cattron, Sharon, jr.
50 freestyle: Camden Smith, Franklin, so.
100 butterfly: Joe Herman, Titusville, so.
100 freestyle: Mark Cattron, Sharon, jr.
500 freestyle: Camden Smith, Franklin, so.
200 freestyle relay: Grove City: Lucas McCreadie, so.; Max Ellis, sr.; Mac Messer, sr.; Alex Smith, so.
100 backstroke: Mark Cattron, Sharon, jr.
100 breaststroke: Nathan Pfennigwerth, Franklin, jr.
400 freestyle relay: Oil City: Caleb Stover, jr.; Charlie Motter, jr.; Garrett Morse, sr.; Logan Rakow, jr.
2nd Team
200 medley relay: Grove City: Lucas McCreadie, so.; Max Ellis, sr.; Mac Messer, sr.; Alex Smith, so.
200 freestyle: Nate Dorsch, Sharon, fr.
200 individual medley: Nathan Pfennigwerth, Franklin, jr.
50 freestyle: Mac Messer, Grove City, sr.
100 butterfly: Mac Messer, Grove City, sr.
100 freestyle: Caleb Stover, Oil City, jr.
500 freestyle: Nate Dorsch, Sharon, fr.
200 freestyle relay: Oil City: Caleb Stover, jr.; Charlie Motter, jr.; Connor Malek, sr.; Logan Rakow, jr.
100 backstroke: Joe Herman, Titusville, so.
100 breaststroke: Alex Reynolds, Titusville, so.
400 freestyle relay: Franklin: Nathan Pfennigwerth, jr.; Ethan Nightingale, jr.; Kye Winslow, so.; Camden Smith, so.
Region champion – Oil City
Region swimmer/diver of the year – Mark Cattron, Sharon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.