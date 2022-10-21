The regular season is complete in a few sports, and the District 10 playoffs are upcoming. District 10 announced the boys and girls soccer and volleyball brackets on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Sharpsville, Mercer, Wilmington, Grove City, Hickory and Slippery Rock made the boys soccer tournament.
In Class 1A, the fifth-seeded Blue Devils will play Iroquois on Tuesday at Meadville High School at 6 p.m. And Mercer, the No. 3 seed, will face Eisenhower at Titusville High School at 5:30 p.m. that same day.
Second-seeded Wilmington received a first-round bye. The Greyhounds will face the Mercer-Eisenhower winner in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
In 2A, eighth-seeded Grove City will play Franklin at Titusville on Monday at 7:30 p.m. That same day, 10th seed Hickory will face General McLane at Meadville with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
Slippery Rock got the third seed and will play sixth-seeded Warren after both teams received a first-round bye. The quarterfinal match is scheduled for Wednesday. A time and location were not provided.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wilmington, Mercer, Slippery Rock, Hickory and Grove City will see some more games in October.
In 1A, fourth-seeded Wilmington will play Cambridge Springs on Tuesday at Meadville. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Mercer, the second seed, will face Girard at Titusville at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday as well.
Among 2A action, No. 8 seed Slippery Rock faces North East at Meadville on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Grove City, the 10th seed, will square off with Harbor Creek the same day. The Eagles' match is set for 5:30 p.m. at Titusville.
Hickory, the fourth seed, won't play in the first round due to a bye. The Hornets will play No. 5 seed Conneaut in the quarterfinal. A time and location were not listed.
VOLLEYBALL
Kennedy Catholic, Lakeview, West Middlesex, Jamestown, Slippery Rock, Sharon, Greenville, Sharpsville and Hickory will all play across three classes in the tournament.
In 1A volleyball play, eighth-seeded Kennedy Catholic will face top-seeded Maplewood at Meadville. The match will be played Tuesday at 6 p.m. Six seed Jamestown faces off with Cochranton following the KC-Maplewood match.
The Sailors, the fourth seed, will go against Cambridge Springs at Cochranton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
First-round 2A action will see Slippery Rock, the No. 8 seed, face Union City at Meadville on Monday. Sharon, the 12th seed, will play Mercyhurst Prep following the Rockets.
Sixth seed Greenville will face Fort Leboeuf at 7:30 p.m. at Cochranton to round out the first-round matches.
In the 2A quarterfinals, the No. 4 seed Blue Devils await the winner between Mercyhurst Prep and Sharon. That match will be played Wednesday with a time and location to be announced.
Hickory is the only local team in the 3A team bracket. The fifth-seeded Hornets will face General McLane at Meadville in a quarterfinal matchup at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
CHAMPIONSHIPS
The District 10 1A boys and girls soccer championships are scheduled for Nov. 1. The 2A boys and girls titles will be determined Nov. 3.
The volleyball 1A, 2A and 3A championship matches are set for Nov. 5.
