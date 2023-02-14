HERMITAGE – The Hickory boys basketball team was down at halftime. Hornets head coach Chris Mele gathered his team before returning to the locker room as Sharon cheered in the background.
The story changed in the third quarter, however.
The Hornets used a strong third to power their way to a 63-39 win over the rival Tigers at Hickory High School on Tuesday night. It was the third straight win for the Hornets, and revenge for a 63-58 loss to Sharon in the first meeting of the year.
Devin Daniels and the defense made for a strong combination for Hickory (6-3, 12-8). Daniels scored nine points in the quarter, and the press defense – led by Tyson Djakovich in the middle – forced 10 turnovers.
“We came in (the locker room), we talked, we wanted to speed the game up,” Hickory head coach Chris Mele said. “They were doing a pretty nice job in their offense – pick-and-roll. (Derek) Douglas was getting downhill on us. We were able to kinda neutralize that with our press.”
Daniels finished the game with a game-high 19 points with a team-high four rebounds and an assist.
“I wasn’t focused on the scoring or the game too much,” Daniels said. “I was just trying to be there for my teammates. I was just trying to play my role.”
Playing their role has become a more consistent part of the Hornets’ success in recent games.
The Aidan Enoch finished with 18 points and four assists. Rylan Dye added 11 points, and Djakovich scored eight points with three rebounds and two assists.
“We’re really spreading it around,” Mele said. “Guys are really stepping up. We’re getting hot at the right time.”
For Sharon (5-4, 11-10), Garrett Hoffman led the way with 16 points. Derek Douglas scored 10 points with a game-high five assists, and Lamont Austin and Santino Piccirilii each had four points. Piccirilli recorded a game-high nine rebounds, and Austin finished with three.
The Tigers were held to 2-for-7 shooting in the third quarter, and they finished 16-for-40 (40 percent) for the game. They also committed 19 turnovers.
“It’s very disappointing to see our guys turn the ball over that much and not communicate on the defensive end on things we talked about – that did in the first half – and not come through in the second half,” Sharon head coach Louis Brown said.
Brown took responsibility for the Tigers loss. He said he needed to prepare his players more for what other teams in the region could throw at them late in the year.
However, he’d also like to see a leader emerge to help keep order during the rough stretches, like the third quarter on Tuesday.
“We got some guys that like to lead with their play, like Santino, but he’s not a very vocal guy. Same thing with Derek and Lamont – they’re not very vocal guys,” Brown said. “That’s something I can’t put on guys. I try to let them know about somebody being a leader, but that’s something I can’t force. It’s gotta be in somebody.”
The Hornets won’t win Region 5 following Grove City’s 63-21 win over Wilmington. But defending home turf with a strong showing by Daniels and the defense against the rival Tigers makes up for that.
“I happy, man. Can’t be any happier about that,” Daniels said. “My last home game on the court. I tried to put everything out there.”
––––––
SHARON 10 10 7 12 39
HICKORY 12 4 30 17 63
SHARON – Ham 0-1-3-1, Engelmore 0-0-0-0, Austin 2-0-0-4, Douglas 4-2-2-10, Hoffman 6-0-0-16, Fromm 1-0-0-2, Abram 0-0-0-0, Paknis 0-0-0-0, Dobosh 0-0-0-0, Norris 0-0-0-0, Root 1-0-0-2, Piccirilli 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Hoffman 4. Totals: 16-3-5-39.
HICKORY – Dye 3-4-6-11, Robich 1-0-0-2, Enoch 4-9-10-18, Daniels 5-7-7-19, Swanson 0-0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0-0, Bittler 0-0-0-0, Djakovich 3-2-2-8, Uberti 0-0-0-0, Bean 1-3-4-5, Turosky 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Daniels 2, Dye 1, Enoch 1. Totals: 17-25-29-63.
JV: Hickory, 56-36. Dom Uberti 17, Tylon Cousin 15 for Hickory (18-0).
