Just before the final baseball and softball regular season games saw first pitch, a number of coaches and teams had their sights set on the brackets.
The postseason matchups for baseball and softball were released Friday afternoon by District 10.
Ten baseball teams and six softball teams will have their seasons extended into next week.
BASEBALL
Only two local teams made it in Class 1A, and they'll meet on Monday afternoon. West Middlesex and Reynolds will face each other one more time after the Big Reds swept the season series. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Slippery Rock University.
In 2A, Greenville was named the top seed and will have to wait for their opponent. The semifinal is scheduled for Thursday with a time and location to be determined.
The Trojans will get either Sharpsville or Maplewood. The Blue Devils and Tigers will play Monday with a 2 p.m. first pitch at Allegheny College.
With a strong season, Lakeview earned the second seed. The Sailors will travel to SRU to face Iroquois Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Wilmington and Mercer only battle between local teams in the first round in 2A. The Greyhounds and the Mustangs split the season series – Wilmington won 6-5 in Mercer, and the Mustangs won 4-0 in New Wilmington. First pitch for the rubber match is set for 7 p.m. at SRU.
"Good news is we've been everybody. Bad news is they've also beaten us," Wilmington head coach James Geramita said. "They're confident going in. The kids have gotten older – nine starters are juniors or above. They were there two years ago when we lost in the championship game. They were there last year when we lost to West Middlesex in the semifinals.
"They're ready to compete. They know it's not gonna be an easy task, but they're up to the challenge.
As for 4A, the rivalry between Hickory and Sharon will get a third iteration. After splitting the season series – Hickory winning 5-3 in Hermitage and the Tigers pulling out a 6-5 win in Sharon – the two teams will play at 2 p.m. at SRU.
Slippery Rock won't have to travel far to face General McLane. The Rockets will cross the street to SRU for their 4 p.m. first pitch.
SOFTBALL
West Middlesex is the lone Mercer County program in the Class 1A bracket. The Big Reds will take on Iroquois Wednesday in a semifinal. Both teams received byes in the opening round.
As for 2A, Sharpsville gets the top seed and a first-round bye.
The Blue Devils await the Mercer-Union City winner. The Mustangs will have a 3 p.m. first pitch at the Hermitage Athletic Complex.
As the second seed, Wilmington will take on Maplewood. The Greyhounds will travel to the Hermitage Athletic Complex for a noon first pitch.
In 3A, Jamestown earned the second seed. The Muskies will face Oil City Tuesday at noon at Allegheny College. Jamestown took the swept the season series with the Oilers, but head coach Rodney Callahan knows his team will need to take things one step at a time.
"We've already played them twice," Jamestown head coach Rodney Callahan said. "They increased their play very well form the first time we played them this year to the second. We learned last year that you can't take anything for granted."
In 4A, Hickory will face General McLane in the opening round Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Allegheny College.
