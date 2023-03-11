MERCER – The Jamestown girls basketball team had an uphill battle waiting for it on Saturday afternoon.
The Muskies battled, but eventually, they fell 64-21 to DuBois Central Catholic in the opening round of the Class 1A state playoffs. The game held at Mercer High School was the first state playoff game in Jamestown girls basketball history.
"We just couldn't connect it together today," Jamestown head coach Jennifer McElhinny said. "They got rattled – the nerves, the pressure. We talked about it in the locker room. We just got outhustled.
"It's a very, very good team – outside shooters, a lot of height, and a lot of height that can shoot. We got ahead in an area and fell back in another. It just didn't come together today."
The Cardinals (15-12) jumped on the Muskies early. They led 22-7 by the end of the first quarter, and they were close to starting the second half with a running clock after taking a 42-13 advantage into the locker room.
The Muskies (5-19) had trouble scoring all season, and the DCC lead was too much to overcome. The third quarter eventually featured a running clock.
DuBois Central Catholic featured a deeper and longer roster that created turnovers and problems for the Jamestown offense. DCC's Marina Hanes led all scorers with 16 points, and Faith Jacob added 15.
Taylor Keener led the Muskies with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Alayna Cadman added seven points, and Makayla Williams and Savannah Thurber each scored two points.
Jamestown will had three seniors play their final game on Saturday. The seniors are Maddy Varano, Kiley Matters and Keener.
It was a tough regular season for the Muskies. They had battled injuries since the start of the season, and that included Saturday's game against the Cardinals. But despite the hurdles, they won the program's first District 10 title with a 53-21 win over Commodore Perry.
The Muskies will see three of their top-five scorers returning next season in Cadman, Thurber and Brianna Shetter. Cadman, a freshman, finished her first season as the Muskies' leading scorer with 10 points per game. Thurber entered the state playoffs averaging 5.7 points per game for her junior campaign, and Shetter added 1.5 points on average as a sophomore.
Jamestown featured 11 girls on its roster this season. Seven were either freshman or sophomores, and now the young Muskies have some playoff experience to help with the development of the program.
"They're a part of something huge that's never happened before," McElhinny said. "That fact that we were in a state playoff game today is a huge accomplishment. We had our bumps in the road the whole way through the season. We still made it to District 10, we won District 10.
"We go by the saying, 'She believed she could, so she did.' Don't tell them they can't do anything because they work hard. No matter what, they don't give up."
––––––
PIAA CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS
DuBOIS CC 22 20 16 6 64
JAMESTOWN 7 6 6 2 21
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC – Sebring 1-0-0-2, Davidson 1-0-0-2, Berta 2-0-0-5, Hanes 6-2-3-16, Lukehart 1-0-0-2, Baummer 1-1-2-3, Risser 4-0-0-8, Jenkins 0-0-0-0, El. Elensky 0-0-2-0, F. Jacob 7-1-2-15, Frank 1-0-2-2, Gritzer 0-0-0-0, Whipple 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Hanes 2, Berta 1. Totals: 28-5-12-64.
JAMESTOWN – Shetter 0-0-0-0, Varano 0-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-2, Thomas 0-0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0-0, Cadman 3-0-0-7, Keener 4-0-0-10, Matters 0-0-0-0, Weimert 0-0-0-0, Thurber 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Keener 2, Cadman 1. Totals: 9-0-0-21.
