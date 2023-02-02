WEST MIDDLESEX – It’s all about getting better every game, and Emma Mild helped make sure the West Middlesex girls basketball team got better and walked away with a win.
Mild stepped to the free-throw line four times in the fourth quarter. Each time she knocked down her attempt. Each one of Mild’s free throws helped keep West Middlesex in a 45-40 win over Farrell on Thursday evening at West Middlesex High School.
“We’re young. Every game we get better and better,” West Middlesex head coach Mary Jo Staunch said. “This was a good position for us to be in, and it showed our kids the grit and the mental toughness that we didn’t collapse, that we didn’t falter.”
The Big Reds (8-2, 9-9) built a sizable lead thanks to a 17-point second quarter. They held the Steelers to two points in the period, leading to a 30-12 Big Reds lead at halftime.
“We’ve been outscored 21-3 by Lakeview, 29 to whatever by Kennedy, we got outscored in the second quarter tonight against West Middlesex,” Farrell head coach Ed Turosky said. “I just explained to the kids, you can’t play three (quarters). You gotta play all four.”
However, the the Steelers (4-6, 5-13) fought their way back in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.
The duo of Da’merra Thomas and Ja’Niya Daniels helped lead the Steelers back. Thomas would drive from her point guard position and had the option to kick out to Daniels along the perimeter.
Farrell eventually cut the lead to 41-38 on a layup by Daniels with 2:00 to play. But the Big Reds played keep-away, forcing the Steelers to foul with 55.2 seconds to play.
That set up the first of Mild’s free-throw attempts. She knocked down the pair, and following a missed layup by Thomas, Mild was fouled and sent to the line again to put the game out of reach.
“Hitting four free throws at that time, that’s crucial, that’s big. She’s our leader,” Staunch said. “We do have to work on helping her in those situations. She can’t have all that pressure on her, herself.”
Mild finished with 16 points with four rebounds and a game-best five assists. Alexis Babcock recorded a double-double – 14 points and 10 rebounds. and Caitlin Stephens had nine points with 10 rebounds, while Brooke Blaze tallied four points with four assists.
Daniels finished with a team-high 15 points with nine rebounds and three assists for the Steelers. Thomas had eight points and led all Steelers with four assists, and Martese Beamon scored nine points with a game-best 11 rebounds.
The Steelers lost a couple minutes due to the Big Reds passing. Following a defensive stop, West Middlesex started playing keep-away for the first time. They eventually worked almost two minutes off the clock before Thomas was called for a foul.
Staunch said the goal was to work some time off the clock, but the players’ inexperience showed. They were supposed to find the right time to get a high-percentage shot. Instead the ball continued to make its way around the court.
Both coaches said their teams still have some learning to do.
For West Middlesex, only one senior on the roster means almost everyone is learning on the job. Players have had to adapt to new roles, and some are still in the process of becoming the leaders of the program.
But the wins continue to come for West Middlesex. The Big Reds are above .500 since the beginning of January. Now they need to finish strong and get better if they want to make a run in the postseason.
“Their roles have changed since last year and two years ago,” Staunch said. “They’ve done a really good job. They work hard, and in a game like this, I think we got better today. We got something out of this game.”
––––––
FARRELL 10 2 15 13 40
W.MIDDLESEX 13 17 9 6 45
FARRELL – King 3-2-2-8, Daniels 5-3-5-15, Scarbrough 0-0-0-0, Yasnowski 0-0-0-0, D. Thomas 4-0-2-8, Z. Thomas 0-0-0-0, Beamon 4-1-2-9. 3-pt. goals: Daniels 2. Totals: 16-6-11-40.
WEST MIDDLESEX – S. Mild 1-0-0-2, Babcock 6-2-4-14, Blaze 2-0-2-4, Gilmore 0-0-0-0, Kildoo 0-0-0-0, Briggs 0-0-0-0, E. Mild 4-5-8-16, Stephens 2-5-10-9. 3-pt. goals: E. Mild 3. Totals: 15-12-24-45.
JV: No game.
