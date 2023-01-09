HERMITAGE – Layke Fields knew the Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team had a tough opponent upcoming, so she decided to take the game over early.
Fields finished with a double-double, leading the Golden Eagles past Lakeview 67-34 Monday night at Kennedy Catholic High School.
Fields finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, six blocks and three steals. Fields' effort helped generate high-percentage offense and led to the Golden Eagles holding a 31-20 edge in rebounding.
"It was a big game. We're two big teams in (Region 1)," Fields said. "I just came out ready to win."
Monique Vincent added 13 points with two rebounds and a game-high seven assists. Bella Magestro scored 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Hayden Keith scored nine points and Cassie Dancak finished with eight.
A pair of 3-pointers kept the Sailors (3-1, 7-4) within 12-6 midway through the first quarter. But Fields began her strong performance.
The forward scored twice and dished an assist to Bella Magestro over the final three minutes as the Golden Eagles (4-0, 5-4) increased their lead to 18-6.
"We're very fortunate to have a dominant post player – probably one of the top-five post players in the state," Kennedy Catholic head coach Justin Magestro said. "She feeds off her teammates, too. As hard as she works, her teammates do a really nice job of finding her, getting her the ball."
Lakeview got a little more offense going in the second quarter, but they still couldn't stop KC. The Golden Eagles took a 34-17 lead into halftime. They outscored Lakeview 15-3 in the third quarter to implement the running clock.
Lakeview head coach Gary Burke said his team over-penetrated too much against Fields and the Golden Eagles. The Sailors managed to get Kennedy into the bonus in each half, but they were unable to capitalize until the game was out of reach.
Emma Marstellar led the way for the Sailors with 19 points. Kyndra Seddon scored five points with team highs in rebounds (five) and assists (two).
"When you over-penetrate, you become vulnerable to blocked shots, tipped basketballs and to turnovers," Burke said. "That was kind of our story in the first half offensively."
Burke added that the defense didn't play well as a team in the post. He said the players were aware of the need to stop Fields, but that opened up shots for others on the KC side.
Fields acknowledge there was some pressure trying to shoulder the offense early when competing against a team like Lakeview. But she got enough breathing room for her teammates to knock down some shots to balance the offense.
Justin Magestro said the offensive balance will be key the rest of the year. The Golden Eagles haven't consistently hit outside shots in the early portion of the season.
"You gotta start somewhere," Justin Magestro said. "Sometimes I think it takes a little confidence. They're all shooters, and I thought they just needed a little confidence. And I thought they did that well tonight."
––––––
LAKEVIEW 7 10 3 14 34
KENNEDY 18 16 15 18 67
LAKEVIEW – L. Marstellar 0-2-2-2, Peltonen 0-0-0-0, Ky. Seddon 1-3-4-5, E. Marstellar 5-7-8-19, Woods 2-0-0-4, Ke. Seddon 1-2-2-4, Kepner 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: E. Marstellar 2. Totals: 9-14-16-34.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 5-0-0-13, Magestro 4-2-2-12, Bianco 0-3-4-3, Keith 3-1-2-10, Pfleger 0-0-0-0, Dancak 3-2-3-8, Fields 11-0-0-22. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 3, Magestro 2, Keith 2. Totals: 26-8-11-67.
JV: Lakeview, 46-16. Amber Woods 16, Leigha Marsteller 12, Madison Doyle 10 for Lakeview.
