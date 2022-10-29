TITUSVILLE – The races have been run, the times official, and now four area cross country teams have punched their tickets to Hershey.
The West Middlesex boys and girls, Lakeview boys and Grove City boys all qualified for the state championships after taking a top-two spot in their respective races at the District 10 championships. The races were held at the Ed Myer Complex in Titusville on Saturday morning.
The Lakeview boys took first in the Class 1A race. The Sailors (71 points) just got by West Middlesex (76).
The Sailors and Big Reds saw a bit of each other throughout the season. West Middlesex got the better of the Sailors in the regular season, but Lakeview pulled out the win Saturday afternoon.
Colson Jenkins was the leading runner for Lakeview at 16:52. Jenkins finished third, James Alexander came in ninth at 17:15, Philip Peltonen ran 17:24 for 14th place and Noah Rotz finished 18th with a 17:43 to round out the Sailors in the top 20.
"Every year we talked about trying to go (to states) as a team. We never want to go individually. We always want to do it as a team," Lakeview head coach Keith Jenkins said. "This year, they put in over five months of work as a team. Showed up all summer and dedicated themselves for this one chance right here."
West Middlesex's Luke Schneider and Jenkins nearly cross at the exact same time. But Schneider finished 16:52 for a fourth-place finish.
Giovanni Rococi came in 15th place after running 17:25. Nick Varga wasn't too far behind Rococi, running 17:32 for 17th. And Derek Johnson almost cracked the top 20, but finished 22nd at 17:51.
"Lakeview's been after us all season," West Middlesex head coach Morgan Grandy said. "They got us today, but those boys got a lot of guts and a lot of heart. They're looking forward to next week."
Wilmington freshman Tully Caiazza was the lone individual qualifier from the area. Caiazza ran a 17:17, good enough for 11th place.
Grove City continued its stretch of 2A boys dominance. The Eagles finished with four runners in the top-six, led by MJ Pottinger's 16:01. Pottinger finished second, Isaiah Stauff ran 16:12 for fourth place, Quinn McKnight came in fifth with 16:22 and Josh Jones was right behind McKnight at 16:22.
Saturday's district title was the fifth in a row for the Eagles and 16th overall. The Eagles were the PIAA 2A runners-up last season, finishing behind Lewisburg.
Grove City head coach said this season was slightly different than previous seasons. He said any discussion about a state title was usually held quietly in past years. But this season a title is the goal, and the players and coaches have been more up front.
"We built a culture here at Grove City based on excellence, based on what we do best," Sample said. "And all these kids here learned from past generations of other runners on what to do, what to expect and what to strive for.
"Once again, we continue to do what we know (we) have to do to continue to have success in this program. It's the little things that go into preparation each day. At practice, it's not dwelling on the bad things, focusing on the positive, and continuing to engrain that into the freshmen."
Hickory's Caden Riethmiller and Slippery Rock's Viktor Zahn qualified as individuals. Riethmiller finished seventh with a 16:26, and Zahn ran a 16:42 to cross in 15th place.
West Middlesex finished behind Seneca in the Girls 1A race. The Big Reds had 102 points while Seneca had 74.
Freshman AnnaSophia Viccari won the race for the Big Reds. She ran 18:43 in her first D-10 Championship. She became WM's second overall D-10 individual champ (boys or girls) and her time is the fastest in the 1A girls competition since going to three classes in 2012. Reynolds' Hannah Wagner ran an 18:44 when she won the district title in 2020.
"It was exciting," Viccari said. "I really never break six minutes for a mile, and I barely do it in track. I was happy with myself because my first mile was 5:50. I thought I'd get tired, but I felt good."
Lia Bartholomew (19:53) came in sixth and Ella Bartholomew (20:03) was 11th for the Big Reds.
"It's been I think 10 years since we've had two teams go down to states," Grandy said. "We're super excited. The girls have been working so hard."
Several other girls qualified from 1A. Mercer senior Willow Myers was the runner-up with a 19:12, Jamestown sophomore Karis McElhaney was right behind Myers with a 19:38, Lakeview senior Kady Alexander came in sixth with a 19:55, Wilmington's Emma Mason finished ninth at 20:03 and Lakeview's Kendall Emmert was the last individual qualifier with a 14th-place finish with a 20:39.
McElhaney finished 15th in the state championship last season. Her goal was to go back to Hersey, and now she joins Myers and Mason as top-50 runners from last year's meet to return.
"I wanted to go back (to state). This is what I was hoping for," McElhaney said. "Definitely hope I do better at states, too. I want to have a better placing and time for states."
In Girls 2A, Grove City freshman Josie Jones and Hickory sophomore Jilian White qualified for state. Jones finished seventh with a 19:41, and White came in 18th with a 20:25.
The PIAA Cross Country Championships will be held next Saturday in Hershey. The 1A girls will start the day at 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
DISTRICT 10 CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 1A Girls
Team Standings: Seneca 74, West Middlesex 102, Lakeview 125, North East 128, Northwestern 140, Mercer 166, Iroquois 188, Girard 218, Saegertown 221, Sharpsville 222, Rocky Grove 232, Commodore Perry 269, Cambridge Springs 313, Eisenhower 360. Incomplete Teams: Greenville, Jamestown, Wilmington, Cochranton, Maplewood, Mercyhurst Prep, Union City, Youngsville.
Individual Standings: 1. AnnaSophia Viccari (West Middlesex) 18:43; 2. Willow Myers (Mercer) 19:12; 3. Karis McElhaney (Jamestown) 19:38; 4. Addison Pettis (Northwestern) 19:44; 5. Devyn Agnello (Girard) 19:51; 6. Lia Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 19:53; 7. Kady Alexander (Lakeview) 19:55; 8. Delaney Pettis (Northwestern) 19:58; 9. Emma Mason (Wilmington) 20:03; 10. Ava Reagle (Union City) 20:03; 11. Ella Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 20:03; 12. Ella Harrington (Mercyhurst Prep) 20:16; 13. Ashley Post (Seneca) 20:26; 14. Kendall Emmert (Lakeview) 20:39; 15. Cassidy Britton (Youngsville) 20:52; 16. Maggie Jewell (Mercer) 20:52; 17. Camryn Harakal (Saegertown) 21:02; 18. Megan Ickes (Greenville) 21:04; 19. Madison Chew (Iroquois) 21:26; 20. Mackenzie Nelson (Seneca) 21:38; 21. Ave Pushchak (Seneca) 21:45; 22. Nicole Ziegler (Northwestern) 21:51; 23. Allie Gladitz (Seneca) 21:52; 24. Lily Bement (North East) 21:55; 25. Brooke Majewski (Seneca) 21:56.
Class 2A Girls
Team Standings: Cathedral Prep 22, Gen. McLane 93, Grove City 140, Corry 154, Fairview 169, Titusville 209, Hickory 222, Ft. LeBoeuf 224, Harbor Creek 228, Meadville 233, Warren 257, Oil City 265, Slippery Rock 273, Conneaut Area 278. Incomplete Teams: Sharon, Franklin.
Individual Standings: 1. Sarah Clark (Cathedral Prep) 18:47; 2. Anne-Catherine Brown (Cathedral Prep) 19:11; 3. Allison Bender (Cathedral Prep) 19:13; 4. Nadalie Latchaw (Franklin) 19:16; 5. Sydney Bayle (Gen. McLane) 19:28; 6. Lauren Raimy (Cathedral Prep) 19:39; 7. Josie Jones (Grove City) 19:41; 8. Megan Puleio (Meadville) 19:41; 9. Ella Wieczorek (Gen. McLane) 19:51; 10. Shyann Rulander (Warren) 19:59; 11. Veronica Brewer (Harbor Creek) 20:06; 12. Sarah Teed (Cathedral Prep) 20:07; 13. Jordan Fox (Corry) 20:07; 14. Morgan Alexander (Warren) 20:17; 15. Helen Ann McCormick (Cathedral Prep) 20:19; 16. Camryn Fox (Corry) 20:23; 17. Alivia Hetrick (Ft. LeBoeuf) 20:25; 18. Jillian White (Hickory) 20:25; 19. Abby Douglas (Sharon) 20:35; 20. Morgan Davis (Grove City) 20:37; 21. Grace Barrett (Cathedral Prep) 20:38; 22. Camryn Guffey (Meadville) 20:39; 23. Ainsley Puller (Gen. McLane) 20:46; 24. Bella Williams (Gen. McLane) 20:52; 25. Isabel Owens (Fairview) 20:59.
Class 1A Boys
Team Standings: Lakeview 71, West Middlesex 76, Rocky Grove 90, Cochranton 121, Seneca 129, Saegertown 146, Cambridge Springs 240, Northwestern 242, Reynolds 270, Wilmington 274, Youngsville 286, Sharpsville 291, Commodore Perry 306, Union City 317, Mercyhurst Prep 319. Incomplete Teams: Greenville, Jamestown, Mercer, Eisenhower, Iroquois, Maplewood.
Individual Standings: 1. Sam Hetrick (Saegertown) 16:34; 2. Kyler Woolstrum (Cochranton) 16:40; 3. Colson Jenkins (Lakeview) 16:52; 4. Luke Schneider (West Middlesex) 16:52; 5. Ethan Knapp (Rocky Grove) 16:54; 6. Chase Miller (Cochranton) 16:55; 7. Zachary Beckwith (Union City) 17:13; 8. Lincoln Kier (Maplewood) 17:14; 9. James Alexander (Lakeview) 17:15; 10. Tim Gross (Seneca) 17:16; 11. Tully Caiazza (Wilmington) 17:17; 12. Landon Homa (Cochranton) 17:17; 13. Evan Wolfgong (Rocky Grove) 17:21; 14. Philip Peltonen (Lakeview) 17:24; 15. Giovanni Rococi (West Middlesex) 17:25; 16. Michael Werner (Seneca) 17:28; 17. Nick Varga (West Middlesex) 17:32; 18. Noah Rotz (Lakeview) 17:43; 19. Easton Adamczyk (Rocky Grove) 17:46; 20. Luke Childers (Mercer) 17:48; 21. Timothy Sabella (Youngsville) 17:51; 22. Derek Johnson (West Middlesex) 17:51; 23. Brayden Winter (Commodore Perry) 17:52; 24. Dennis Jones (West Middlesex) 17:55; 25. Jonathan Bissell (Sharpsville) 18:00.
Class 2A Boys
Team Standings: Grove City 28, Harbor Creek 93, Ft. LeBoeuf 108, North East 127, Oil City 135, Gen. McLane 156, Corry 161, Cathedral Prep 184, Slippery Rock 237, Titusville 241, Hickory 242. Incomplete Teams: Sharon, Conneaut Area, Fairview, Franklin, Girard, Meadville, Warren Area.
Individual Standings: 1. Luke Brown (Cathedral Prep) 15:45; 2. MJ Pottinger (Grove City) 16:01; 3. Samuel Lindell (Warren) 16:06; 4. Isaiah Stauff (Grove City) 16:12; 5. Quinn McKnight (Grove City) 16:22; 6. Josh Jones (Grove City) 16:22; 7. Caden Riethmiller (Hickory) 16:26; 8. Lucas Boyd (North East) 16:27; 9. Max Dillaman (Meadville) 16:35; 10. Jack Mumford (Oil City) 16:36; 11. Logan Byerly (Harbor Creek) 16:36; 12. Ethan Webb (Gen. McLane) 16:41; 13. Ben Schrumpf (Ft. LeBoeuf) 16:42; 14. Eli Rhoades (Harbor Creek) 16:44; 15. Viktor Zahn (Slippery Rock) 16:47; 16. Colsen Frank (Grove City) 16:49; 17. Justice Brown (Grove City) 16:53; 18. Caleb Prettyman (Franklin) 16:54; 19. Fabian Fourspring (Corry) 16:55; 20. Stephen Brady (Corry) 17:00; 21. Aivan Vargas (North East) 17:01; 22. Jay Prettyman (Franklin) 17:01; 23. Peyton Brewer (Harbor Creek) 17:04; 24. Blake Glass (Ft. LeBoeuf) 17:09; 25. Elijah Brosius (Oil City) 17:10.
Note: Full results from Saturday's District 10 Championships are posted online at runhigh.com.
