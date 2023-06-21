SAN DIEGO – The 2023 World Men’s Lacrosse Championships begin today in full and Grove City College head men’s lacrosse coach Alec Jernstedt will have a prominent role at this year’s 30-team tournament, held at San Diego State University and the University of San Diego.
Jernstedt is head coach of the Puerto Rico national men’s lacrosse team, which will make its second appearance at the World Championships. He guided Puerto Rico to its berth in this year’s tournament after the team qualified through the 2022 Pan-American Lacrosse Association Men’s World Qualifier last July.
Puerto Rico will compete in Pool C at the 2023 World Championships, facing off against Czech Republic, Sweden, the Philippines and Israel in pool play June 22-25. Puerto Rico begins play today at 1 p.m. against Czech Republic. Friday, Puerto Rico plays Sweden at 7 p.m. Saturday, Puerto Rico faces Philippines at 7 p.m. Pool play concludes Sunday at 4 p.m. against Israel.
The top two teams from the pool advance to the 12-team playoffs, which will be held from Tuesday to July 1.
Jernstedt recently completed his sixth season as Grove City’s head men’s lacrosse coach. In 2023, Jernstedt guided Grove City to the third round of the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament, as well as the program’s fourth straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference title.
Grove City defeated Swarthmore, 18-17, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, marking the Wolverines’ first NCAA Tournament win. Grove City finished the season ranked No. 18 in the final USA Lacrosse Magazine top 25. Jernstedt earned PAC Coach of the Year honors.
Jernstedt joined the Grove City staff after serving two years as volunteer assistant at Duke University. In 2017, he helped the Blue Devils advance to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals and finish No. 7 nationally in the “Inside Lacrosse” top 25. Prior to Duke, Jernstedt worked for two seasons as volunteer assistant at the University of Delaware.
ESPN(plus) will have coverage of all 107 games at this year’s World Championships. This is the 14th World Championships, which began in 1967. The United States has won 10 titles while Canada has three world titles in men’s lacrosse.
