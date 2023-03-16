PITTSBURGH — Dr. Brock Generalovich, who practices plastic and reconstructive surgery in Boardman, Ohio, was honored by the University of Pittsburgh’s Varsity Letter Club as a 2023 Awardee of Distinction.
The honor is bestowed upon former Pitt Athletics letterwinners who have distinguished themselves in their profession or community, and who, by their accomplishments, have enhanced the value of the intercollegiate athletics programs at the University of Pittsburgh.
Generalovich, a native of Hermitage, and 1989 graduate of Hickory High School, played basketball at Pitt from 1989-93. He was a member of three squads that earned postseason berths, including two NCAA Tournaments and one National Invitation Tournament (NIT).
After earning his bachelor’s degree from Pitt, he went on to graduate from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Generalovich was honored at the 61st Annual Pitt Varsity Letter Club Awards Dinner held at The Westin Pittsburgh on Feb. 24.
He is the son of Brian and Rosemary Generalovich. Brian, himself a former Pitt basketball standout and Awardee of Distinction honoree, is a longtime dentist in Hermitage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.