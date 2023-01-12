TRANSFER – The score was close. One point separated the Sharpsville and Reynolds wrestling teams Wednesday night at Reynolds High School.
The Raiders held a 18-17 advantage with the middleweights taking their turns on the mat. Reynolds and the Blue Devils had been trading blows through the first half of the night.
That was until Vito Gentile got a quick pin to swing the momentum in the Raiders’ favor. They took advantage and strung some wins together to close out a 49-20 victory.
“He just got the ball rolling,” Reynolds head coach Casey Taylor said. “He’s an aggressive kid.”
Louie Gill got things going for the Raiders with a pin 29 seconds into the 121-pound match. From that point, the Raiders and Blue Devils traded pins until the 152 bout.
Caullin Summers beat Louie DeJulia in an 18-3 technical fall. That cut the lead to 18-17 in favor of the Raiders.
But Gentile responded with a quick victory. He got a pin of David Moyer in 46 seconds to create a little breathing room for the hosts.
Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner came away with a 10-1 decision at 172, Rocky Floch got a pin at 189 and Brayden McCloskey earned a 5-0 decision to create a 37-17 lead for the Raiders.
The Blue Devils didn’t get another victory until Brian White earned a 7-6 decision in the 285 bout.
“We came out, we compete. That’s what I like the most about it,” Sharpsville head coach said. “We’re young. We don’t have a senior on our team, so we’re building for the future. Eighteen kids in the lineup ... we can make some moves.
“We have our four guys that are our main dogs – AJ Ruberger, Jonathon Bissell, Caullin Summers and Josh Divens. The heavyweight is a sophomore. I finally convinced him to come out for our team.”
Taylor was impressed by the way Gentile won his match. He said the 160-pound wrestler has a consistent approach to finishing his opponents.
But on Wednesday night, Gentile used another move that focused on putting pressure on the back of his opponent’s head. It’s a move he was just shown a few days ago.
“It’s good to see correlation from the practice room to the mat,” Taylor said. “I’m excited about that.”
