Four area cross country teams and individual qualifiers are set for the PIAA Championships in Hershey on Saturday.
The Grove City boys team will compete for the Class 2A title while the Lakeview boys and West Middlesex boys and girls teams will attempt to capture 1A state titles.
1A GIRLS
Coach Morgan Grandy’s West Middlesex High squad finished second (102 points) to Seneca (74) at Saturday’s District 10 Championships at the Ed Myer Complex in Titusville.
AnnaSophia Viccari had a strong October and led the way for WM by capturing the individual championship in 18:43.
Viccari, who is only a freshman and daughter of Hickory track and field coach William Viccari, had an captured individual titles at the Cardinal Invitational in Cochranton and Harbor Creek “Dirty Dawg” Invite. She also set the WM course record and then grabbed gold at the D-10 meet.
She became the second District 10 individual champ from West Middlesex (Shannon Barkley 1986) and set the 1A girls meet record since XC went to three classes in 2012. Hannah Wagner of Reynolds previously held the mark, 18:44 in 2020.
"AnnaSophia has been a huge factor in the success we've had as a team," Grandy said. "To win districts as a freshman is truly an impressive accomplishment. We knew she could be among the top finishers having won two other invitationals this season. She's had a lot of tough competition pushing her all season, but she had a plan for the district race and executed it really well. I'm excited to see what she can do at states against the best of the best."
This is the sixth time both WM cross country teams have advanced to the state meet. Under former coach Bob Morris, who was inducted into the Mercer County Hall of Fame in January, both of his Reds teams advanced to the state meet in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.
All together, Morris took 11 boys teams and eight girls teams to the state championships in cross country. The boys won a state team title in 2006 and his WM girls placed second in both 2008 and 2012. He’s the only Mercer County cross country coach to win a state title.
Viccari’s teammates on the Reds are senior Lia Bartholomew, sophomore Ella Bartholomew, senior Lily Widmyer, sophomore Ava Widmyer and sophomore Julia Thornton.
Lia Bartholomew placed sixth (19:53) on Saturday at the D-10 meet, Ella Bartholomew (20:03) was 11th, Thornton (22:55) placed 45th, Lily Widmyer (24:17) was 64th and Ava Widmyer (28:10) placed 105th.
"Our girls team has worked so hard to get to this point," Grandy said. "We've had so many great individual runners over the years, but we haven't been able to put together a really competitive team. This year we had six girls come together who all had the desire to win.
"We saw something special in this team early on when they placed among the top teams in some very competitive invitationals and they continued to improve all season. I'm so proud of their performance at districts. We know there are some really talented teams at state. I believe that we can by competitive. We've set some pretty big goals. They know that it's going to be a fast race and a tough course. They've put in the training and are prepared. We hope to end the season on a high note."
Other PIAA 1A qualifiers are Mercer senior standout Willow Myers, Jamestown sophomore standout Karis McElhaney, Lakeview senior Kady Alexander, Wilmington senior Emma Mason and Lakeview freshman Kendall Emmert. Myers (19:12) placed second on Saturday and McElhaney (19:38) took third. Alexander (19:55) placed seventh, Mason (20:03) finished ninth and Emmert (20:39) was 14th.
"We are very excited for Emma to compete this weekend," Wilmington co-coach Hannah Drake said (other coach is Betsy Martin). "Emma has qualified for the state meet all four years, which is a huge accomplishment and we are very proud of all that she's been able to achieve during her high school career.
"Each year can bring on its new challenges. This week our main focus is on keeping Emma healthy and focused so she can go into the state meet present and confident as she wraps up her high school cross country career."
2A GIRLS
Cathedral Prep (35) and Gen. McLane (97) finished first and second at districts on Saturday to advance to states.
Cathedral Prep senior Sarah Clark (18:47), freshman Anne-Catherine Brown (19:11) and sophomore Allison Bender (19:11) swept the top three spots.
Locals who advanced to Hershey are Grove City freshman Josie Jones and Hickory sophomore Jillian White.
Jones (19:41) placed seventh at the District 10 meet while White (20:25) was 18th.
"I am thrilled for Jillian, she has worked so hard all season long," Hickory coach Patti Rodenbaugh said. "She almost qualified as a freshman last year and she didn't start running until the first day of practice because she wasn't sure what she was going to do.
"She is a force and I love her tenacity. She's so no-nonsense and processes things very fast. Her older sisters were Hickory athletes as well, so she comes from a lineage of girls that think on their feet and can roll with the punches. Jillian and Caden (Riethmiller) are both sophomores and friends and they make each other better.
"I'm looking forward to her having a very successful race. She raced in the PIAA Foundation Race in Hershey earlier this year and did very well for her first time on that course. Hopefully she'll have a successful run on Saturday."
1A BOYS
It's been a big year for Lakeview athletics. Weeks after the boys golf team captured the program's first District team title, the Sailors (75) captured their first D-10 cross country crown on Saturday with 75 points. West Middlesex finished second with 80.
Lakeview team members are senior Colson Jenkins and Noah Rotz, junior Philip Peltonen, sophomores Ethan Williams and Nicholas Savolskis and freshmen James Alexander Ryker Harold and Seth Phillips.
West Middlesex team members are seniors Giovanni Rococo, Nick Varga, Derek Johnson, Dennis Jones and Devin Gruver, junior Luke Schneider and sophomore Logan Kent.
"We are thrilled to have both of our teams qualify for state," Grandy said. "We are just as excited for the boys team. Their goal was to win the District 10 title, but we fell a little short this year to a really talented Lakeview team. We are going to use that as motivation this weekend.
"We've talked about our goals and how we want to improve on our finish (18th) at states from last year. They've all been to the state meet before, so we're hoping our experience helps lead to a successful race in Hershey."
Jenkins, the 2021 District 10 champion, placed third in 16:52 on Saturday at districts while Schneider took fourth in 16:52.
The other top finishers were Alexander (ninth, 17:15), Peltonen (14th, 17:24), Rococi (15th, 17:25), Varga (17th, 17:32) and Rotz (18th, 17:43).
"I'm so proud of each member of my team for the dedication and hard work they put in over the past five months and for always pushing through no matter what," Lakeview head coach Keith Jenkins said. "This is not the end of their story yet and we are staying focused as we prepare for the next chapter."
Wilmington freshman Tully Caiazza also qualified for the PIAA meet by finishing 11th in 17:17 on Saturday.
"We have been very impressed with Tully's quiet confidence and competitiveness that he's demonstrated all season long," Drake said. "The state course can be tricky to navigate as a first-year qualifier, but we are excited for him to gain this experience and we are excited to see how he competes."
2A BOYS
Coach Mike Sample’s Grove City High squads are a dynasty. The Eagles (29 points) rolled to their fifth straight District 10 title – their 16th overall – in Titusville Saturday. Harbor Creek was runner-up with 107 points.
Sample relayed that the Eagles have won districts in 12 of the last 15 years. GC wrapped up its regular season having won 99 straight region dual-meets, which dates back 15 years.
Grove City's team is comprised of seniors Josh Jones and Justice Brown, juniors Quinn McKnight and Wyatt Shepson, sophomores MJ Pottinger, Isaiah Stauff and Colsen Frank and freshman Ira Graham.
Cathedral Prep senior Luke Brown (15:45) was the individual D-10 champ while Pottinger was second in 16:01. Stauff (16:12) finished fourth, McKnight (16:22) was fifth, Jones (16:22) sixth, Frank (16:49) placed 16th, Brown (16:53) was 17th and Shepson (17:30) placed 32nd.
Sample said the team is leaving today. And they might change some aspects of their practices after arriving in Hersey to "change our luck." The Eagles finished second at the state meet last season.
"The kids are focused and one thing that stood out to me this year is we have five or six guys that at no point in time we could say, 'This is our No. 1 runner, this is No. 2, this is No. 3,'" Sample said. "They mix it up. MJ won a few for us, Josh is right there and running strong. Isaiah passed Jones at districts in the last 200 and Jones said he couldn't keep up with him. Someone different steps up in each race. Quinn has been steady and Colsen is getting more comfortable. Justice ran the whole race without a shoe Saturday. This team is built on the next man up. It could be anyone on a different day. If someone falls back or falls off for whatever reason, someone is there to step up."
Grove City ran the course at the PIAA Foundation Race earlier this season and captured the 2A championship. They also competed in Class 3A at the 20th annual Red, White and Blue Invitational (hosted by Baldwin) and placed fourth. The Eagles also captured their own John Sample Invite this season.
"It's tough running on Tuesdays and then on the weekends, so I gave my runners a choice if they wanted to run in the Mercer County Invitational, but they decided to take a break and get some rest. But we did well at districts and now we have one more hurdle to clear at Hershey."
Other individual PIAA qualifiers are Hickory sophomore Caden Riethmiller, who finished seventh on Saturday in 16:26, and Slippery Rock junior Viktor Zahn, who placed 15th in 16:47.
"Caden is a workhorse," Rodenbaugh said. "He grew up watching Cole Frazier, Tommy Hunyadi and Matthew Jordan. I think as a 7th-grader he took it all in and said, 'That's what I want to be.' Their leadership style and who they are as people set a great example for him.
"Cole is in the Air Force in England and he still follows what we are doing. Tony (Mastrian) taught me well and it's about building a culture and a family. There’s no band, no Friday Night Lights, but we have support from the ones that came before and it’s great.
"Caden reads a lot, studying training ideas and how to improve his performance. He learned from some really good guys. He had a great season and is feeling strong and healthy. He and Jillian both ran in the PIAA Foundation Race. We're hoping they can do a repeat performance in Hershey."
