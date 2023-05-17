GREENVILLE – When two good teams go at it on the diamond, the one with the fewest mistakes tends to come out the victor.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Greenville baseball team taught West Middlesex that lesson the hard way.
A pair of West Middlesex errors jumpstarted the Trojans' offense in a 15-8 win at Packard Park in Greenville.
"We've done all the little things to win games – we've hit the ball, we've thrown strikes, we've limited walks and ultimately limited damage whenever they've gotten guys on base," Greenville head coach Ben Brunetta.
Soren Hedderick was credited with the win in relief of Jack Strausser. Hedderick allowed three runs on a pair of hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings of work. Strausser lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and five walks while striking out two.
Noah Philson rounded out the Greenville pitchers with a walk and a strikeout in a scoreless seventh inning.
Brandon Stubert led the Trojans' offense with a 2-for-4 day, adding three RBIs and a run scored. Strausser added a 2-for-5 outing with a pair driven in and four run scored. Nick Solderich, Bennett Hayne and Blake Rottman each had a hit and an RBI.
For West Middlesex, Kyle Gilson took the loss in relief. He surrendered six runs – three earned – on four hits and a walk in two innings.
Starter Evan Gilson lasted one inning for the Big Reds. He gave up five runs with two outs on three hits and a pair of walks. Julian Trott entered in relief and pitched a scoreless two innings, issuing three walks and giving up one hit. Devin Gruver surrendered four runs – one earned – on four hits and a walk in the sixth inning.
Gruver finished 2-for-4 with a double and a home run with four RBIs. Trott went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Evan Gilson finished 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three runs scored.
The Trojans (14-2 Region 1, 14-4) didn't waste time getting to Evan Gilson.
After recording the first two outs, the West Middlesex starter gave up a single to Strausser, hit Philson and saw both of them come home on a double from Stubert. Eventually, Stubert scored on a wild pitch, Hayne walked and scored on a double steal and Jacob Csonka walked and crossed on a single by Rottman.
The Big Reds (9-7 R1, 11-8) responded in the second inning, however. Tyler Blanton walked, Evan Gilson reached on a fielder's choice and Blaze Knight beat out an infield single to load the bases. Trott hit a sacrifice fly to score Blanton and get the Big Reds on the board, and Gruver followed with a two-run double to center to make it a 5-3 deficit.
Evan Gilson tied the game at 5 in the top of the third. With two down, Blanton set the table again with a walk. Evan Gilson followed with a two-run home run over the fence in left.
But the game didn't stay tied for long.
A leadoff single the fourth put Hedderick on base. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on grounder from Stausser that checked by third base and into foul territory. Stubert drove in Stausser on a fly ball that was dropped.
"That's a really darn good baseball team. They're gonna score runs without you helping them," West Middlesex head coach Kolten Hoffman said. "When you don't make routine plays and you give them five, six outs an inning, they're gonna score a lot of runs, and that's what they did today."
With the 7-5 lead, the Trojans continued to widen the gap. They scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
West Middlesex drove in three on wild pitch by Hedderick and a two-run single from Gruver, but it wasn't enough.
The Big Reds will end their regular season with Sharon in West Middlesex on Friday. With little time remaining and a chance at defending last season's District 10 title, Hoffman wants to see his players buckle down and improve defensively.
"When the ball is in play, we have to be a better baseball team," Hoffman said. "If we are, we're gonna win game here in the playoffs and we can have a really successful postseason. But if we don't, we're gonna lose to a team that's less talented then us if we don't man up and make those plays on defense."
Home wins have become almost automatic for Greenville over the last month.
The Trojans finished the regular season with a 7-2 record. They dropped their season opener to Oil City and fell in an extra-inning game to Wilmington. But they haven't lost at Packard Park since that 8-2 loss to the Greyhounds on April 21.
"Really proud of the group," Brunetta said. "A great way to wrap up the regular season on a high note, continue to ride the momentum into the playoffs and looking forward to seeing what we can do and the challenge ahead."
