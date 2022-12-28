HERMITAGE – With the clock running down, Josie Lewis took a pass from Sarah Mallek. She got the shot off and it was nothing but net.
Less than half a second later, the buzzer rang out to signal the start of the fourth quarter.
Lewis’ shot gave the Greenville girls basketball team a little breathing room to start the fourth quarter. The Trojans eventually held on to beat Neshannock 48-44 as part of the Sally Ward Holiday Basketball Classic.
“They threw a lot at (Lewis) and she just relaxed and took over,” Greenville head coach Samantha Faler said. “That’s huge for us because that’s hours in the gym. We have worked for two years waiting to get the last shot at the end and I think that was a big key in the victory tonight.”
Senior forward Grace Cano led the way for Greenville. She scored 20 points and brought down four rebounds. Cano scored six points in the fourth quarter to help keep the Trojans ahead.
Lewis finished with nine points four assists and four rebounds. Reese Schaller scored eight points with a team-high six rebounds and a pair of assists.
“(Cano) played phenomenal – both offensively and defensively for us,” Faler said. “What you don’t see in the box score is that our guards gave her beautiful passes. She made the moves and they put it right on the money.”
The Trojans (6-0) were in a constant battle with the defending Class 2A state champions.
The two teams played a tight game for the first three quarters. The Trojans led the Hurricane 40-36 after Lewis’ 3-pointer to end the third.
Greenville carried a 14-0 run from third quarter into the fourth. The run gave the Trojans enough breathing room to withstand the Lancers’ comeback attempt.
The Lanchers cut the lead to 48-44 with just under two minutes to play. Luann Grybowski’s squad played for a steal, but it never materialized. Neshannock didn’t start to foul until the final seconds of the game, but by then, it was too little too late.
“The girls have spent so much time conditioning and in the weight room. I think we wore them down, and I think that was huge,” Faler said.
Neshannock’s Mairan Haggerty led all scorers with 26 points. She also had five rebounds, an assist and a pair of blocks.
Megan Pallerino scored 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Lancers, Aarlyn Nogay had five points and Camdyn Cole scored two points.
The Trojans are no strangers to winning streaks. Last season, they went on a run that helped power them to the second round of the state playoffs.
Faler thinks this team is a little more prepared, and the strong start to the season is a sign of that progress.
“The goal is always to be there in March,” Faler said. “I think we’re further ahead this year than we were last year, but we have some really, really, really tough non-region games coming up, with the defending state champions being the first. That’s a big win for us.”
--------------------
Hickory Sally Ward Holiday Classic
NESHANNOCK 8 16 12 8 44
GREENVILLE 11 15 14 8 48
NESHANNOCK – Fries 0-0-0-0, Cole 1-0-0-2, Nogay 2-0-2-5, DeLillo 0-0-0-0, Pallerino 5-0-0-11, Newman 0-0-0-0, Haggerty 11-4-4-26. 3-pt. goals: Nogay 1, Pallerino 1. Totals: 19-4-6-44.
GREENVILLE – Mallek 2-0-0-5, Schaller 4-0-0-8, Harpst 2-0-0-6, Cano 10-0-0-20, Lewis 3-0-0-9, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-1-0. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 3, Harpst 2, Mallek 1. Totals: 21-0-1-48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.