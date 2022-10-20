HERMITAGE – The members of the Wilmington boys soccer team have been playing together for years. They developed chemistry that can be seen through their communication and passing.
That chemistry was on display in the first half in the Greyhounds’ 8-1 win over Kennedy Catholic on Thursday afternoon in Hermitage.
“The chemistry up top was just amazing,” Wilmington’s Colin Hill said. “Through the midfield and even in the defense, we just know were everyone’s gonna be at and were everyone’s gonna be in the next play.”
Joe Saterlee scored four goals for the Hounds (12-4-1), Hill added three goals and Oden Sheffler added one score. Daniel Wilson had two assists while Chance Miller, Abram Deep, Matthew Pusateri and Hill each had one.
Hounds goalkeeper Skyler Sloan stopped two shots in the win.
Aidan Churlik scored for the Golden Eagles (1-16) and Alex Carr had an assist. Dom Rapp made eight saves for Kennedy Catholic.
The Greyhounds got on the board first in the opening minutes. Wilson dished a pass to Colin Hill in the middle of the box. The junior midfielder found the back of the net just over five minutes into the match.
Four minutes later Saterlee scored his first of the game from a similar position. He scored his second goal off an assist from Chance Miller. Saterlee took a shot that hit the right edge of the frame and clipped into the net behind Rapp.
A little over 12 minutes into the game, Hill scored his second goal of the day off Wilson’s second assist.
Saterlee added his third goal a minute later after being knocked down. He got back to his feet as the Golden Eagles were expecting a whistle and pushed it through for a 5-0 lead.
Colin Hill scored the final goal of the first half following an assist from Pusateri for a 7-0 lead.
“I thought we did some really nice things with our older group in the first half,” Wilmington head coach Kevin Hill said. “I mean, to put up seven against anybody, it was pretty good. We had some real nice play with Colin (Hill) and Joe (Saterlee), even Chance got involved and Beckett – their the Miller brothers. I was really happy with the midfield play on this field.”
Churlik got the Golden Eagles on the board with an assist from Carr eight minutes into the second half.
Sheffler closed the scoring with a goal off an assist from Deep with 6:55 to play.
“Couple players had good touches, good chances. We had a hard time defending there a little bit,” Kennedy Catholic head coach Darin Gagliano said. “Couldn’t get the ball to control it offensively, but the guys played well. I’m proud of where we came from this season.”
It was an educational year for the Golden Eagles. They had three players on the roster with more than two years of varsity soccer experience.
The Golden Eagles will need to replace seven seniors as they prepare for next season. Among those seven are defender Isaiah Daniels, Carr and Churlik – the most experienced players on the team.
“We need to find a few more players for next year,” Gagliano said. “Get back to practicing and back to the basics for now.”
As for the Greyhounds, they are preparing for the postseason. The Hounds, that have a group that’s played together since elementary school, have the veteran experience and the chemistry that has powered a 12-win season.
“So valuable, so valuable. When you start playing these better teams, it’s the same thing with them. They’ve grown up playing with each other,” Colin Hill said. “It comes down to who has the better chemistry and the better players, and they’ll probably win.”
