SHARON – It was a good day to be a Grove City wrestler.
The Eagles sent three to the Class 2A Northwest Regional championship in their respective weight classes. All three came away with a gold medal on Saturday evening.
Hudson Hohman (121), Cody Hamilton (145) and Hunter Hohman (160) all earned wins for GC at Sharon High School.
"All gas, no breaks. Wrestling through every single position," Grove City head coach Wesley Phipps said. "My assistant coaches have done a great job, and their teammates have done a great job battling with them.
"The whole team here just took a big, big step forward, and it gets capped off with three regional champions, and we'll see what we can do down in Hersey."
Hudson Hohman opened the winning for the Eagles. The freshman pulled out two points in the final five seconds of a fourth round against Fort LeBoeuf's Jake Bennett. It was the second week in a row that saw Hudson Hohman beat Bennett in a 3-1 decision.
At 145, Hamilton stepped onto the mat with Cambridge Spring's Gunnar Gage. After a scoreless first round, Hamilton took a 4-2 lead in the second on his way to a 6-2 decision.
The final Grove City win came from Hunter Hohman, who faced Conneaut Area's Collin Hearn. Much like his younger brother, Hunter Hohman saw a rematch of his district title win from last weekend.
Hunter Hohman beat Hearn in a 9-4 decision at the D-10 tournament. This time around, the result was the same, with the GC Eagle winning via a 7-1 decision.
If you weren't a Grove City Eagle, you didn't come away with a first-place finish. Eight local wrestlers took to the mat for Saturday's championship round. The non-Grove City locals finished 0-5 via decisions.
Chase Bell faced Fort LeBoeuf's Jojo Przybycien for the 139-pound title. The two had already crossed paths twice this season. The first resulted in a Przybycien disqualification in the D-10 duals, and the Bison wrestler beat Bell last week at the individual district meet.
This time around, Pryzbycien had to withstand a seven-round bout with the Raider. He pulled out a 2-1 decision at the buzzer.
In the next match, Commodore Perry's Wyatt Lazzar took on Clearfield's Brady Collins at 139. The Clearfield sophomore earned four points in each of the first two rounds to come away with an 8-4 decision.
Then Sharpsville's Caullin Summers competed at 152 against North East's Steffan Lynch, who was the district runner-up last week. Lynch took the region championship with an 8-2 decision.
Reynolds' Jalen Wagner entered Saturday's 172 title bout with a 32-2 record. However, he had to wrestle Fort LeBoeuf's Conner McChesney for a second time in as many weeks.
The two met in the D-10 title, with Wagner winning via a 3-1 decision. Saturday was a different story as McChesney got on Wagner early for a 5-3 decision.
Sharon's Mike Mazurek fell behind in the first round to Port Allegany Carson Neely. The Gators' sophomore held on for a 3-2 win over the Sharon senior.
STATES AWAIT
Eleven local wrestlers advanced to the state bracket.
Reynolds led the way with four state-bound boys. Waylon Waite (114), Vito Gentile (160), Bell and Wagner will represent the Raiders.
The trio of the Hohman brothers and Hamilton will wrestle for Grove City, who sent the second most wrestlers to the final tournament.
Sharpsville will send a pair to the state tournament. Alex Rueberger (127) and Summers advanced to battle another day.
Lazzar will compete in Hersey at 139, and Mazurek will represent Sharon at 285.
"The amount of lightweights and competitiveness is spread out through the county," Sharpsville coach Tim Findley said. "Grove City got three region champs today, which is great.
"It's not one team. I think that's better for our sport that more teams are getting in there. We're taking two to states. We haven't been to states in a couple years."
