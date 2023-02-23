FARRELL – It’s not how you start, but rather how you finish.
Second-seeded Grove City overcame a sluggish first half to survive Corry’s upset bid with a 58-41 win Thursday night in the District 10 Class 4A quarterfinals at Farrell High School.
“The most important thing is we were able to weather their storm when they were up six, eight points (in the first half),” Grove City coach Chris Kwolek said. “Corry just played better than us over the first 16 minutes of the basketball game.
“We needed something to wake us up from the funk we were in. Eventually, we were able to make some shots and were able to showcase our skills. I think that’s what ultimately got us over the hump.”
With the win, the Region 5 champion Eagles (14-9) advance to Tuesday’s semifinals and will face third-seeded Harbor Creek – a 68-53 winner over Sharon – at a site and time to be determined. Warren and Hickory will play in the other semifinal.
“This is the fifth year in a row for us (with Kwolek as the head coach) in the semis,” Kwolek said. “That’s a statement about our program and what we’re building here. I’m proud to be coaching this team because we have a great community, great parents and most importantly great kids.
“We’re going to see the 2-3 zone (against Harbor Creek). We have to get better at it over the next three days. It’s going to take some time and some preparation to get better against that zone. We have to focus on that so it won’t stymie us.”
After spotting the Beavers (11-12) a 24-21 halftime lead, Grove City came out in the third quarter firing, outscoring Corry 19-4 over the final six minutes to take a 43-31 lead into the final period.
Sophomore Nathan Greer spearheaded the third-quarter run with 14 of his game-high 22 points, while junior Brett Loughry canned a pair of long-range shots to pull the Beavers out of their 2-3 zone.
“When they went to the 1-3-1, we made one adjustment,” Kwolek said. “We switched Gavin and Brett in the zone. It opened up the perimeter for the both of them. We knew if we could get them out of the zone – and I’m surprised we didn’t see more of it this season – we figured the game would play into our hands, because we’re pretty difficult to defend off the dribble and when we’re running our sets.”
With Corry forced into a man-to-man defense, Grove City’s Gavin Lutz took over in the fourth quarter, getting to the basket with ease and scoring 10 of his 17 points. Lutz’s production in the period helped the Eagles ice their fifth straight playoff-opening win under Kwolek.
“They switched to man and a saw a lane, so I took it,” Lutz said. “I was able to finish and if not, I was able to pass off to (Kamden Martin) down low. Honestly, that’s just our style and it’s always been our style. If we see a gap, we take it with the dribble drive. Dishouts are always going to be there if we need it. Tonight wasn’t anything different than us using our style.”
After making 10-of-23 attempts from the field in the first half, Grove City made 13-of-22 over the final 16 minutes.
“We were coming off a hangover from the Slippery Rock game,” Lutz said. “We just weren’t hitting our shots. We kept hitting the gaps and were finding the open man. We just needed to capitalize off that.
“(The second half) was a whole different atmosphere. Once we started feeling it out, we started hitting shots. Coach told us to come out, play hard and play our style and things would work out for us.”
In the first half, Grove City struggled to find an offensive rhythm against Corry’s 2-3 zone, allowing the Beavers to build a 24-16 lead late in the second quarter.
“We were passing the ball around instead of going into attack mode,” Kwolek said. “That’s why it looked stagnant. It honestly looked like we didn’t know what we were doing out there, but that wasn’t it. We just weren’t as aggressive against their zone as we should’ve been.”
NOTES: Grove City assisted on 14 of 23 made field goals. ... In addition to his 22 points, Greer added six rebounds, three steals and a block, while Lutz had three assists and two steals. ... Loughry finished with 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal. ... Jimmy Irani totaled six assists and three steals. ... Kamden Martin pulled down six rebounds and had a block. ... Markus Lambert led Corry with 16 points. ... The Eagles held a 29-24 edge on the glass, while forcing 15 turnovers. ... Grove City had six turnovers – including just one in the second half. ... After making 10-of-21 from the field in the first half, Corry knocked down just 5-of-19 attempts over the final 16 minutes.
––––––
CORRY 9 15 7 10 41
GROVE CITY 8 13 22 15 58
CORRY – Cressley 1-0-0-3, Nickerson 2-1-1-5, Lambert 6-0-0-16, Smith 2-4-4-8, Brady 1-0-0-2, James 0-0-0-0, Mineo 0-0-0-0, Chamberlain 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Lambert 4, Cressley 1, Chamberlain 1. Totals: 15-5-5-41.
GROVE CITY – Ketler 0-0-0-0, Irani 1-1-2-3, Greer 10-1-1-22, Fischer 0-0-0-0, Kurz 0-0-0-0, Gubba 0-0-0-2, Loughry 3-2-2-10, Lutz 7-2-4-17, Martin 2-0-0-4, Mariacher 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 2, Lutz 1, Greer 1. Totals: 23-8-11-58.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.