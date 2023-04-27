GROVE CITY – Kristen Cramer has seen what the Grove City College softball once was. She spent 2005-08 playing for the Wolverines.
Now as the head coach at Grove City, she’s starting to see the programs potential become reality.
The Wolverines swept a doubleheader against St. Vincent, 7-3 and 13-1. The sweep led the Wolverines to their 21st win of the season, setting the program record.
Back in 1998, the Wolverines went 20-8 and 9-1 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference to win the league title.
“I’ve seen how far our program has come the last few years, and even since I was a player,” Cramer said. “It’s something I’m super proud of. The ladies worked super hard – athletically, academically – and obviously, none of this happens with their hard work and dedication.”
There was more traffic on the basepaths than at the corner of 208 and Main Street. Grove City had the bases loaded several times throughout the day. In Game 1, the Wolverines loaded the bases four times.
“That’s how you put the pressure on,” Cramer said. “From swinging to bunting – everybody on my team trains at a lot of stuff – we play to their strength and we can do it all. That’s something we’re super proud of, how versatile we are, how fast we are on the bases, the power we have.”
Maci Linhart went 5-for-6 with four runs scored and an RBI for Grove City (21-14, 13-7 PAC). Janessa Dawson finished 5-for-7 with four RBIs and four runs scored and Emily Smyth was 3-for-7 – including a three-run home run – with four driven in and a run scored.
In the opener, Rachel Zona reached on a one-out single in the second inning for GCC. Lexi Buck drove her in with a double to right-center field to get the Wolverines on the board.
The Wolverines plated three runs in the third inning. Annika Rinehart drew a leadoff walk, and Wilmington graduate Ella Krarup entered as a pinch runner. Dawson singled and Linhart bunted her way on to load the bases.
Smyth singled to center, and Brooke Brodie and Zona drew a bases-loaded walks to stretch the Grove City lead to 4-0.
The Bearcats (22-14, 12-8) responded with a three-run top of the fourth. Alex Dillner struck out but reach on a wild pitch third strike, and Allie Prady singled to center with two down. Dillner scored when Leah Yoder reached on a fielding error. And following a Haley Bicko walk, Katelyn Stok cut the GCC lead to 4-3 with a two-run single to center.
Grove City got a run back when Brodie singled in Dawson in the home half of the fourth.
In the fifth, the Wolverines loaded the bases with two outs. Dawson and Linhart recorded back-to-back RBI singles to center for a 7-3 Grove City lead.
Kaitlyn Constantino (11-6) earned the win for Grove City. She allowed three runs – one earned – on seven hits and a walk. She struck out two in a complete game.
Bicko (8-5) was given the loss after lasting three innings in the start. She allowed four runs on six hits and a walk.
Game 2 was all Grove City.
The Wolverines were clicking on offense and in the circle. They recorded 13 runs with 14 hits on their way to a five-inning win.
The Bearcats got on the board first in the top of the opening frame. Dillner reached on a one-out single and scored via a Bicko single to center.
However, the Wolverines continued to get runners on base. Dawson and Linhart singled to start the home half of the first. Smyth stepped to the plate and deposited a three-run home run over the left-center field fence.
The Grove City offense kept its foot on the gas in the second. Lauren Harris and Lauren McNeil both singled to start the second. McNeil made it a 4-1 game when she scored on a sacrifice fly from Dawson. Linhart doubled to left-center to score Harris, and Linhart came across on a single to right-center by Michaela Ban.
Four more runs in the third by the Wolverines pushed the game out of reach.
McNeil and Harris reached on one-out singles. Dawson drove in McNeil with a single, and Harris scored on a wild pitch. Smyth scored Dawson on a single, Ban drew a bases-loaded walk and Linhart scored again on a throw error.
Three more runs from Grove City triggered the run rule. One of those runs scored was Grove City product Selah Severson, who pinch ran for Harris. She crossed on an RBI groundout from Erin Mulholland.
Dawson (8-6) was credited with the win. She allowed one run on six hits, and she struck out one in the complete game.
Olivia Bushore was given the loss. She surrendered six runs on eight hits, fanning one in 1 1/3 innings.
“It was definitely a total team effort today,” Smyth said. “We came out hitting the ball, and need to carry that into next week. We need to come out with some good hits and stay on top with some good (defense).”
The Wolverines have to wait and see how the rest of PAC teams finish over the weekend before they can think of a playoff opponent.
Instead of focusing on the league playoffs, Cramer and the Wolverines will have a little downtime.
The regular season finale was moved from today to yesterday due to weather, so the team will get together to honor the seniors.
“That will be a good day of rest, reflection and celebration, but tomorrow we’ll be ready to get at it,” Cramer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.