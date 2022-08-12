HUBBARD, Ohio – It was only the first tournament of the year, but the Grove City boys golf team is already in mid-season form.
After golfing throughout the summer, the Eagles won the Region 2 Mega-Match at Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard, Ohio, on Friday.
The Eagles collected a team score of 310. West Middlesex was second (330), Wilmington was third (335), Sharon came in fourth (365), Slippery Rock was fifth (372) and Sharpsville was sixth (441).
"Off to a great start, really proud of the kids," Grove City coach Dennis Ranker said. "Yesterday at the Lakeview invite we came out with a 320. Today, 310 is a great number for us."
Tyler Hamilton shot a 72, the lowest score for Grove City. Trent Nemec wasn't too far behind, finishing with a 73. Josh Benka carded an 82 and Ethan Cunningham shot an 83.
"I played well here last year, so I was feeling good going into it," Hamilton said. "Trent played well yesterday, so he was having a good feel going into it. And we all just played pretty well overall."
Caden Bender led West Middlesex with a 78. Bowen Briggs was second on the team with an 83, Conner Stover had an 84 and Luke Mild had an 85.
"They've been in Buhl Farm simulators all winter, and they've been in these [summer golf] leagues. They basically they said school is out, let's get on the course," West Middlesex coach Dustin Burger said. "They put in the hours, they put in the time. To come this close in the first match – Grove City just put up a heck of a round, 310 – but to come in 330, first match, especially [after] averaging 360s last year, I couldn't be more proud of these kids."
Slippery Rock's Jacob Wolak, who was the medalist last year, posted the lowest individual score again this year. He shot a 68, four strokes ahead of Hamilton in second place.
Kaitlyn Hoover and Garrett Heller both shot below 80. Hoover led the Greyhounds with a 76 and Heller followed with a 79. Lex Dobosh led Sharon with an 86, and Peyton Haroldson led the Blue Devils by scoring a 101.
A number of players came away pleased with their scores, especially at Grove City. Ranker said the Mega-Match is valuable at the start of the season. It allows the players to transition from summer league play to competitive high school competition.
"They should be at their peak this time right now," Ranker said. "The challenge is really to hold onto that peak until postseason play come the first week of October."
In 2020, the Eagles had their golfers post in the 70s. Hamilton said this year's group is aware of that mark and the expectations that come with playing golf at Grove City.
"It's definitely a good start," Hamilton said.
