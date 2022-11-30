GROVE CITY – The schedule hasn’t been the easiest, but Grove City College head coach Chelle Fuss knows it will make her team better in the long run.
The Wolverines picked up their second win in their last three games after topping Franciscan 88-38 Wednesday evening at Grove City College.
Grove City (2-4, 2-1 Presidents’ Athletic Conference) leaned on its defense in the first quarter. The Wolverines held the Barons to 1-for-15 from the court in the opening frame. GCC took a 22-4 lead into the second quarter.
In total, the Barons shot 11-for-53 from the field. They also committed 38 turnovers. The Wolverines capitalized by scoring 40 points off Franciscan’s errors.
“We press. We press hard,” Grove City’s Megan Kallock said. “I think when our press comes together like that, it leads to a lot of turnovers, which makes offense easier for us.”
The Wolverines kept the pressure on in the second quarter, but took the press defense off in early in the second half.
“Transition is our game. Pressing and trying to cause havoc is our game,” Fuss said. “The second half we didn’t press. We took that off pretty early, and then it changes us a little bit.
“I think they’re doing it well and trying to stay steady every five minutes at a time.”
Kallock led all scorers with 20 points. She also had three steals and two assists.
Mara Polczynski finished with 12 points, and Jaden Davinsizer and Emily Garvin each scored nine.
“We’re young, so we’re learning how to work together,” Kallock said. “A win in this game really sets a tone. It’s a big week for us.”
Kallock was one of the leaders returning from last season’s roster. She’s one of only two seniors on the squad this season.
Fuss said the benefit of having Kallock and Greenville graduate Nina Cano is that they help teach the underclassmen the standard of Grove City women’s basketball.
Grove City will look to continue their strong play when they take on rival Westminster on Saturday. But the results aren’t everything for Fuss. She said the bigger wins come in practice and preparation with her young group.
“If we want to win and we want to win past the PAC, we got to play some tough competition,” Fuss said. “I think our early-season games prepared us to be able to play the games we’re playing now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.