HERMITAGE – The first inning set the tone. The Sharpsville softball team took control early and never looked back.
Lily Palko led the line while Breanna Hanley pitched a one-hitter as the Blue Devils took down Seneca for the District 10 Class 2A title. The Blue Devils won 8-0 to open district championship play on Monday at the Hermitage Athletic Complex.
Hanley got things going in the top of the first. She set down the Bobcats in order to open the game, giving her lineup a chance to do some damage.
And that’s exactly what happened.
Keeley Whitaker reached to lead off the home half, and Palko opened the scoring with a two-run home run over the left-field fence.
“I knew that if we scored first, we would just keep it going,” Palko said. “I wanted to start that for us. I love those kinds of situations, so I’m glad it happened.”
Palko’s prediction was correct. With the lead, the Blue Devils continued to add runs.
An RBI single to left-center field from Bella Ritenour increased the Sharpsville (19-4) lead to 3-0 by the end of the first. The Blue Devils went up 5-0 in the second on an RBI double by Palko, and that was all Hanley needed in the circle.
The Sharpsville ace allowed one hit and two walks while striking out nine in a complete game.
“It shows that we worked a lot and practiced every day,” Hanley said regarding her shutout. “All of us have practiced inside and outside of softball practices, and we worked really hard for this moment.”
Seneca and Sharpsville met in the district semifinals last season. The Bobcats came away victorious in 2022, but Sharpsville head coach Mark Piccirilli said his team had a renewed focus this spring.
“Mentally, in a good way, it was a good thing that it happened to us last year,” Piccirilli said. “Year, you don’t want to lose, but we used that as a tool for being mentally focused. I don’t think we were mentally focused like we are this year, and that definitely helped us. We put it in our heads for the last several days.
“We knew they were gonna come play, and everything’s clicking – pitching, hitting. That’s what you want this time of year.”
The opening round is scheduled to take place on Monday, with the brackets being released later in this week.
“The girls prepare for each game, and that’s what we try to do, prepare them for the next game,” Piccirilli said. “Yes, we want to move on, we’re ready to move on and enjoy today and watch the boys play and then get back to work tomorrow.”
