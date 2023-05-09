SHARPSVILLE – Sharpsville’ Breanna Hanley got a strikeout, and head coach Mark Piccirilli walked out onto the diamond with a banner in hand.
Hanley recorded her 500th career strikeout in an 11-1 win over Wilmington Tuesday evening in Sharpsville.
“It means a lot,” Hanley said. “All the hard work I put into pitching finally paid off, getting a goal. I means a lot to me.”
The senior allowed one run on four hits and a pair of walks. She struck out eight in the complete game win for the Blue Devils (11-0 Region 1, 12-3).
She also ended the game. Hanley drove in Izzie Candiotti on a single to center, forcing the 10-run rule in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“When you need her in those big games, she shows up, and I’m proud of her,” Piccirilli said. “Can’t wait to see her play at the next level.”
Haley White, Avery McFeaters, Bella Ritenour, Keeley Whitaker and Hanley had two hits each for the Blue Devils. Lily Palko, McFeaters, Ritenour and Whitaker each had two RBI while White and Hanley drove in one apiece.
Whitaker’s day featured a home run, and White, Hanley, Palko, Candiotti and Ritenour each had a double.
The Blue Devils scored in every inning. They opened with one run in the first, four in the second and three in the third before adding singular runs in the fourth and fifth.
For the Greyhounds (7-2 R1, 11-2), the game couldn’t have gone any worse.
Avery Harlan was the only Greyhound with consistent success against Hanley. She finished 3-for-3 with a double. Faith Jones went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Lia Krarup walked and eventually scored.
Ava Williamson took the loss in the start. She surrendered eight runs – five earned – on seven hits and a walk. She struck out four in two innings.
Stella Maynard entered the circle in relief of Williamson. She gave up a pair of unearned runs on two hits while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings of work.
Wilmington committed seven errors, leading to five unearned runs. And the Greyhounds couldn’t hit their way back into the game. Hanley was in complete control, with a lone run crossing the top of the third.
“Could’ve been a little butterflies, a little nerves, they hype,” Wilmington head coach John Frank said. “Right here on my heart, I can tell you this is not the team we usually are. Plain and simple, cut and dry.”
The win created a little breathing room between the Blue Devils and the Hounds in the region standings. Sharpsville has won nine straight since dropping back-to-back games against Poland and Franklin in early April.
Piccirilli wanted better at-bats from his team early in the season. Over the last month or so, the players have taken his words to heart.
During that stretch, the Blue Devils are outscoring their opponents 103-4. That’s an average of 11.4 runs per game.
“We’re clicking on all cylinders at the right time,” Piccirilli said. “We’re pretty excited.”
Piccirilli said the Blue Devils would have a shot on Tuesday if Hanley pitched well. She did, much like she’s done the last three years, and she got her moment to be recognized.
“This is a team, but in that moment, I felt like I achieved something,” Hanley said. “I put all that work in for it, and it just felt really nice to achieve that goal. There’s many more goals to come.”
