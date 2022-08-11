WASHINGTON, Pa. — Cherry Peep roared from the pocket to notch her second straight win for trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia in Thursday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 7-year-old mare captured a $10,800 Conditioned Trot in 1:56.1 to lift her lifetime bankroll to $338,553. Rickert owns Cherry Peep with Corey Hendricks and Nichole Stahl.
Today’s program at The Meadows features a pair of stakes for freshman filly trotters: a $147,668 Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a $60,000 PA Stallion Series event. On the wagering front, the card offers a $448.99 carryover in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post is 5:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.