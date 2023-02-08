WASHINGTON, Pa. – Rock Me Cristal took her time making the lead, but she couldn’t be budged once there, scoring for trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia in Wednesday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 7-year-old mare captured a $10,000 Conditioned Pace in 1:52.3. She now has won 30 races and $299,776 in her career.
Rickert enjoyed another training win when Ellasen quarter-poled to the top and took a $7,000 Conditioned Pace in 1:55.2 to lift her lifetime earnings to $349,252.
Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Bad Tigress shot the Lightning Lane to triumph in a $7,000 Conditioned Pace for trainer Dan Walski of Transfer. Walski Stables LLC, also of Transfer, own the 8-year-old mare, who scored in 1:55.4 and now boasts a career bankroll of $205,109.
Live racing at The Meadows continues today, first post 12:45 p.m.
