WASHINGTON, Pa. — Keystone Chester quarter-poled to the top and drew off late to win for trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia in Wednesday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 11-year-old gelding captured a $6,000 Conditioned Trot in 1:56.1 to lift his lifetime bankroll to $514,033.
Live racing at The Meadows continues today when the 11-race program features a $1,421.22 carryover in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post is 12:45 p.m.
