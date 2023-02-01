WASHINGTON, Pa. — Mr Jeff had to fight hard for the early lead but never relinquished it, triumphing for trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. and owner Susan Daugherty — both of Mercer —in Wednesday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 5-year-old gelding captured an $8,500 Conditioned Trot in 1:58.1 over a sloppy surface to lift his career earnings to $99,765.
Live racing at The Meadows continues today when the 13-race program features a $1,440.52 carryover in the Pick 5 (race 9). First post is 12:45 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.