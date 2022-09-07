WASHINGTON, Pa. — The number 22 proved to be the lucky number for DT Petlot. On Wednesday at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, she broke her maiden in career start 22 for owner/trainer Charlie Flickinger of Carlton.
The 3-year-old filly rallied three wide in the stretch to capture an $8,200 Conditioned Pace in 1:55.3.
Live racing at The Meadows continues today when the 12-race card features a pair of carryovers: $4,110.32 in the final-race Super Hi-5, $952.93 in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post is 12:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.