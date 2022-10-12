WASHINGTON, Pa. — Rising MVP patiently hugged the cones while watching the dueling leaders, then shot the Lightning Lane to capture Wednesday’s feature at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, a $15,400 Conditioned Trot. The 7-year-old My MVP-Nutmegs Winner gelding now boasts 40 career wins and a bankroll of $458,968 for trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. and owner Susan Daugherty, both of Mercer.
As Mind Yown Business and Oberto pursued the leader, Joey, on the outside, Rising MVP took the most direct route for Aaron Merriman and edged Oberto by a nose in 1:54.1. Joey saved show.
Other Mercer Countians also fared well Wednesday. Crazy Supersport was strong on the front end as he scored for owner Chris Hostetler of Sandy Lake. The 3-year-old colt captured an $11,500 Conditioned Trot in 1:57.2, fastest win of his career.
Trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia enjoyed a victory when his 2-year-old gelding Captain McCrae overpowered the field to capture a $10,900 Conditioned Pace in 1:53.3, a lifetime mark. Captain McCrae has finished in the money in all five career starts.
Live racing at The Meadows continues Thursday when the 12-race program features a pair of carryovers — $1,392.10 in the final-race Super Hi-5, $609.67 in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post is 12:45 p.m.
